India

Christian women lend support to protesting Indian wrestlers

Top women athletes want action against chief of national wrestling federation for allegedly abusing them

Indian wrestlers accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal (left) and other supporters, talk to the media during an ongoing protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, alleging sexual harassment by him, in New Delhi on May 4

Indian wrestlers accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal (left) and other supporters, talk to the media during an ongoing protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, alleging sexual harassment by him, in New Delhi on May 4. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 05, 2023 08:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2023 08:49 AM GMT

Christian women including Catholic nuns have pledged support to India’s top wrestlers who have alleged sexual abuse by the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and sought legal action against him.

“We, the members of Sisters in Solidarity (SIS) and the Indian Christian Women’s Movement (ICWM) stand in solidarity with the Indian wrestlers in their struggle to seek justice,” said a joint statement issued by them on May 4.

The wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, launched an indefinite protest in January at Jantar Mantar, a venue earmarked for public protest in the national capital New Delhi, demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of WFI and a parliamentarian from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

The federal government appointed an oversight committee to look into the allegations of sexual abuse of female athletes and the protesting wrestlers called off their protest.

However, with no action being taken the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar on April 23 and even approached the Supreme Court of India, this time demanding that police register a case based on their complaint.

The Delhi police subsequently registered two cases on April 28, including one under a special law meant to protect minor children from sexual exploitation.

“We decry the impunity enjoyed by the abusers"

Singh continues to deny the charges against him and the police have not yet arrested him. The wrestlers continue their protest despite efforts by the police to forcibly remove them from Jantar Mantar and the disruption of power connection at the protest venue.

“We decry the impunity enjoyed by the abusers in such situations as they will continue to be perpetrators of sexual violence against children and vulnerable adults, fully confident of the systems that protect them,” the statement from the Christian women’s organizations said.

The SIS and ICWM condemned “the apathy and inaction on the part of the police” and the way they "manhandled the protesting wrestlers.”

“We condemn such moves on the part of those who are expected to protect those who are resisting violence,” the statement said.

The Christian women’s organizations further raised their concerns over the absence of official platforms within the WFI for addressing the harassment of women and girls.

“Legal provisions are of no use if they are not known, not accessible and most importantly if they do not function at their optimum potential. We call upon our leaders to make this a reality so that we can have safer spaces for women, children and vulnerable adults in our nation,” they said.

The organizations appealed to the Indian government to ensure that justice is done to the top wrestlers at the earliest.

