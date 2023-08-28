Christian victims of India’s Kandhamal riots prove power of forgiveness

Their sterling witness in the face of brutal persecution has set an amazing model for the Christian world

Pushpanjali Panda (left) and Linguri Pradhan both lost family members during the 2008 anti-Christian riots in the tribal-dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha state. Several families like theirs valiantly continue in Christian faith challenging violence and poverty. (Photo by Bijay Kumar Minj/ucanews.com)

It was 15 years ago when remote Kandhamal district in India’s eastern Odisha state witnessed the worst, organized anti-Christian violence in two millennia of Christianity in India, fetching the obscure jungle tract a place in the annals of history.

The idyllic jungles went up in flames in August 2008 after the murder of 81-year-old Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati on the night of the Hindu feast of Janmashtami to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The murder was dubbed promptly as a ‘Christian conspiracy’ and Christians were given an ultimatum to renounce their faith.

Nearly 100 poor and illiterate Christians embraced martyrdom after they refused to recant their faith. They were burnt alive, buried alive, or chopped into pieces.

Thousands of Christians fled to jungles to escape the humiliation of being forced to undergo the nauseating reconversion ceremony which required them to burn the Bible, tonsure their heads, and drink cow-dung water to purify themselves.

The unabated violence that continued for seven weeks left 300 churches destroyed, 6,000 Christian houses looted and plundered, and rendered over 56,000 Christians homeless.

What happened in Kandhamal in 2008 was indeed a catastrophe.

"They preferred to starve and languish in slums, even outside Odisha, rather than forsake their faith"

But 15 years later, would you believe that the poor but valiant Christians have transformed this tragedy into a cause for Christians not to mourn, but to rejoice.

Despite the brutal persecution amid a hostile atmosphere, hardly any Christian has turned his back on Christ in Kandhamal during the past 15 years. On the contrary, even those who brutalized Christians are now flocking to the churches they tried to banish from Kandhamal, including disciples of the slain Swami.

I have traveled to Kandhamal more than 35 times, spent time with the people, wrote two books, and recorded several videos chronicling the incredible Christian witness, besides three others from secular and human rights angles.

When they were threatened with death to compel them to attend reconversion ceremonies, the valiant Christians fled to the jungles, leaving their possessions behind.

Later, they preferred to starve and languish in slums, even outside Odisha, rather than forsake their faith for a comfortable living in their native villages, fulfilling the harsh condition that Jesus has set for discipleship in Mathew 16: 24.

Christians sent out from refugee camps had to undergo untold misery to uphold their faith. I have seen shelters built of leaves on forlorn jungle paths of Badawanga village reminding me of life in primitive times.

The failure of even Christian networks to rush prompt aid for the struggling Christians due to the hostile atmosphere in Kandhamal did not dampen the faith of the penniless folks. In fact, they seemed to be growing in faith instead of turning despondent when abject poverty haunted them.

Kandhamal’s sterling witness has set an amazing model for the Christian world.

"Kandhamal Christians with disarming smiles have floored the enemy and melted the hearts of their assailants"

Even social activists and analysts are baffled as the Kandhamal Christians did not indulge in revenge attacks against their tormentors in areas with a large concentration of Christians, who accounted for 20 percent of the district's more than 600,000 population.

The Kandhamal persecution has brought to the fore the unconditional forgiveness that Christ has taught.

Despite over 84,000 named in police complaints, no Christian leader called for revenge nor did Kandhamal witness revenge attacks contrary to what is happening in the country.

The forgiving response of Kandhamal Christians with disarming smiles have floored the enemy and melted the hearts of their assailants who have apologized to them.

Hippolitus Nayak, a retired government official, had a pleasant surprise on New Year's Day in 2012. Lakhno Pradhan, one of the dreaded fundamentalist leaders of Tiangia village where half a dozen Christians had been killed brutally, greeted him with a flower at his door.

“He apologized to me for what had been done to us,” Nayak said.

His house too had been destroyed during the orchestrated anti-Christian violence but Nayak says there is regret among their attackers.

“Many of them used to keep away from us and they used to turn their faces away when they came face to face with us. But, they are now interacting with us,” he said.

Junos Digal, one of the mobsters who attacked Christians during the violence that rocked the Barakhama area, is a changed person now.

“We harassed them and destroyed their houses. But they have no hatred or anger against us,” he told me.

Digal said the Christians are still suffering. But they have no complaints and they are living happily.

“There is certainly something special about how their faith enables them to overcome difficulties. This has brought me here,” he said, squatting on a mat inside a makeshift church with his Bible kept open in front of him.

This is part one of a two-part article by Anto Akkara, a journalist and author who has published three books on the anti-Christian riots in Kandhamal in Odisha state. It is drawn from his documentary 'Good News of Kandhamal' released on the 15th anniversary of the riots. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

