Christian shrines attacked in India, Myanmar

In neighboring Myanmar it was the soldiers who destroyed a statue of Mother Mary inside a Catholic chapel and carried out raids in Tadaku village in Shan state. It was the latest assault on Christian places of worship in the conflict-torn country.

The violence-hit village falls under the Pekhon Diocese in the Christian-majority southern state. The destroyed statue was erected three years ago near the village populated by the ethnic Kayah community.

In this picture taken on May 13, 2018, an internally displaced woman and a child look on at a temporary shelter at a church compound in Myitkyina, Kachin state. More people have been displaced since the military coup in February 2021. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP)

The attack was part of a military offensive against a local militia group. Pekhon Diocese and neighboring Loikaw Diocese have been among the worst affected since fighting erupted last May, forcing thousands to flee their homes. The military conducted regular airstrikes and artillery shelling amid an escalating conflict.

Soldiers regularly raid churches and other institutions under the pretext of hunting for suspected rebels and hidden weapons. About 1,800 people have died and 13,000 arrested in crackdowns since the military coup 15 months ago.

Back to India, Christians celebrated as Pope Francis declared the country’s first lay Catholic, Blessed Lazarus Devasahayam, as a saint in the Vatican.

Devasahayam was canonized along with nine others on Sunday.

Indian Catholic Saint Devasahayam Pillai. (Photo: YouTube)

Churches across India, especially in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, organized celebrations to mark the occasion.

The saintly lay man was martyred by a Hindu king for refusing to renounce his faith in 1752. The Vatican declared him a blessed in 2012 and cleared him for sainthood in 2020.

In neighboring Bangladesh, the nuns from the Contemplative Missionary Movement of Charles De Foucauld, locally known as the "blue sisters," celebrated the sainthood of their French patron.

The nuns along with local Catholics joined a special Mass on Sunday.

The blue sisters in Bangladesh celebrate the proclamation of their founder Blessed Charles De Foucauld as a saint at a Mass in Khulna on May 15. (Photo: Nicolas Halder)

The blue sisters have been working in improving healthcare, education and developing handicrafts for poor people in Bangladesh since 1978.

Charles de Foucauld was a French explorer, priest, geographer and hermit. He led a contemplative and missionary life until death in 1916.

In crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, ethnic minority Tamils have called for justice for those who were killed and went missing during the nation’s three-decades of civil war. Tamils in northern part of the country joined religious observances to mark the 13th remembrance on Wednesday.

The day marks the official declaration of an end to the civil war in 2009 after the Sri Lankan military shot dead Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Ealam or LTTE. The call for justice comes at a time when nationwide protests have engulfed Sri Lanka due to the worsening economic crisis.

Children light candles in Mullaitivu, where thousands were killed in the final days of the 26-year Sri Lankan Civil War that ended in 2009. (Photo: UCA News)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned the previous week, and his elder brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is facing intense pressure to quit. The Rajapaksas were hailed as heroes by majority Sinhalese Buddhists for their role in defeating Tamil separatists.

At least 100,000 people were killed, and thousands went missing during the war. At least 10 Catholic priests died and three disappeared during the conflict that lasted three-decades.

Catholic priests in the Philippines are offering counseling sessions for Filipinos experiencing psychological stress after the May 9 presidential polls. Thousands complained of stress after the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Senior won by a landslide.