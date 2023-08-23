News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world

'One in seven Christians today is persecuted,' Vatican official Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachuku said

Christian worshippers attend the Good Friday procession outside the 10th century Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in the Old Cairo district of the Egyptian capital on April 26, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

Published: August 23, 2023 11:53 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Christians in Asia as well as across the world are facing a rising tide of various forms of persecution, which require global attention and action, says a report.

The recent deadly violence against Christians in Pakistan’s Punjab province and India’s Manipur state are examples of an increase in violent attacks on Christians in Asia, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea reported on Aug. 22.

The report refers to a statement from Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachuku, the permanent observer of the Vatican to the United Nations (UN), who denounced at the General Assembly of the UN Human Rights Council in March that “one in seven Christians today is persecuted.”

The Nigerian prelate’s statement echoed Pope Francis’ lament in 2014 when he said: “There are more witnesses, more martyrs in the Church today than there were in the first centuries.”

Besides Pakistan and India, Christian persecution is rampant in Asia’s communist nations – China, Vietnam and Laos, as well as in African nations like Nigeria where armed extremist outfits continue to attack and kill Christians, the report stated.

Even in Israel, the 'land of the Bible,' Catholic monasteries have recently been trampled by Jewish extremists, it pointed out.

The burning of churches and Christian houses on false allegations of blasphemy has shown the insecure life of Christians amid threats from Islamic hardliners.

The death of 190 people and destruction of churches and Christian homes in sectarian violence in India’s Manipur state has revealed the ruling government has failed to act but stoked the conflict to gain votes, the report noted.

India is among those countries where “cunning persecution” exists, where political parties “shout tolerance in the front and secretly oppress Christians behind the scenes.”

The report also noted the precarious situation of the Church in Nicaragua, in Central America, which is groaning under the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega. The Ortega regime detained clergy who took the lead in defending democracy, expelled nuns, and froze the property of universities run by the church. 

Recently, he denied entry to two native priests returning from the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon.

In Nigeria, Islamic extremist armed groups continue to attack churches. The whereabouts of Oblate missionary Father Nwaoucha, who was kidnapped in June, is still unknown. 

The abduction of Father Nwaoucha is the 'tip of the iceberg' in Nigeria's Catholic persecution, the report noted. 

In June alone, a priest in his first year of ordination was shot dead, and Father Mbamara of the Diocese of Nnewy was kidnapped and later released. According to local human rights groups, the number of Nigerian Christians who lost their lives 'because of religious belief' in 2021 reached 4,600.

The Chinese communist government’s persecution of Christians has intensified.

According to the new measures on religious matters issued by the State Administration for Religious Affairs, from September all religious activities can only be held in places authorized by the government. The installation of religious symbols is also limited to indoors. 

The report noted that the authorities in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang were forcibly removing crosses installed outside churches. The work of removing crosses, which had been carried out intermittently, seems to be starting in earnest after Xi Jinping's third term in office was confirmed.

Attacks and persecution against Christians are also on the rise in Israel. In recent months, threats, intimidation and acts of violence against Christians in the Holy Land have increased. Churches were defaced, Christian icons were destroyed, and Protestant cemeteries were desecrated.

In particular, in July, Jewish extremists broke into the Carmelite Stella Maris Monastery in the port city of Haifa and staged a riot. A group of people who believed in the false information that the tomb of the prophet Elisha was in the monastery church claimed its ownership and attempted to occupy the monastery.

“Unfortunately, it is true that attacks have increased recently. It is increasing, which is a concern,” Patriarch Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News after the recent attacks.

