X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour

The Lahore doctor says she will work for the rights of minorities and help the needy

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: February 24, 2022 06:19 AM GMT

Updated: February 24, 2022 08:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
4

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
5

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
6

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
7

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
8

Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party

Feb 21, 2022
9

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
10

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour

Miss Pakistan Shafaq Akhtar at Wagah Border, near Lahore, on Feb. 14. (Photo supplied)

Christians are rooting for Miss Pakistan Shafaq Akhtar, who has made history by becoming the first Christian to win one of the top beauty pageants in the Islamic republic.

Shafaq, a medical doctor and a Protestant Christian from Lahore, was crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2022 in a virtual beauty pageant hosted in Canada on Jan. 30. She will now represent Pakistan in the Miss Universe competition in the Philippines in April.

“It was a sudden blast. I thank God [for the opportunity] to represent the Christian community,” she told UCA News.

Shafaq credited her father, a political leader, for inspiring her to become a voice for the community but said she was “still learning to deal with the media” even though she has more than 6,000 Instagram followers.

“I will work for minority rights, helping the needy and charities. I am already giving discounts and offering free treatment to some of my patients,” said Shafaq.

The practicing doctor doesn’t seem keen on pursuing a career in showbiz.

In September 2021, Shafaq started serving mentally and physically disabled women and girls at the Home of Love managed by the Missionaries of Charity. In May 2021, she joined the United Christian Hospital (UCH) in Lahore as a visiting faculty.

The media frenzy since Shafaq won the title compelled the UCH management to ban media persons from the hospital premises. “The patients were getting disturbed,” said administrator Imran Titus.

But the nuns and inmates welcomed Shafaq to their home by playing the tambourine amid cheers and claps on Feb. 2.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pastor Anwar Fazal, the most popular Christian televangelist in Pakistan, hailed her achievement during his Feb. 20 Sunday service. “She is a daughter of the church. We thank God for all the blessings,” he said.

Roheel Zafar Shahi, secretary-general of the Pakistan Minority Rights Commission, urged community leaders to own the title.

“They should promote young talent even if they are in the entertainment industry. They can be role models as well. Many Christian girls are contacting us since we congratulated the beauty queen on our Facebook page. We shall sponsor the deserving candidates for future pageants,” he said.

In April 2020, Ravish Zahid became the first-ever Mrs. Pakistan World from the Catholic community.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Indian bishops campaign for Dalit Christians' rights
Indian bishops campaign for Dalit Christians' rights
Priests, nuns challenge Sri Lanka's draconian terror law
Priests, nuns challenge Sri Lanka's draconian terror law
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Support Us

Latest News

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Feb 24, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Feb 24, 2022
Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Feb 24, 2022
Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour
Feb 24, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine

How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine
Ukraine a European response

Ukraine, a European response
A threat to justice everywhere

A threat to justice everywhere
Rural missionaries help financially empower African women

Rural missionaries help financially empower African women
Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer fasting for peace in Ukraine

Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.