Christian ministry joins development scheme in Nigeria

Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria plans to jointly set up a university hospital, factories and other facilities in Enugu state

Father Ejike Mbaka (left) recently paid a visit to Government House, Enugu, to inform the governor of his ministry’s development plan. (Photo supplied)

British firm HP Kapital is ready to partner the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) to build a 500-bed university hospital, three factories, a waste management plant and other facilities near the Adoration Centre in Enugu, Nigeria.

This disclosure was recently made at Government House, Enugu, where representatives of the two organizations were hosted by Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The spiritual director of AMEN, Father Ejike Mbaka, who led HP Kapital chairman Nandishwar Kaushal and his team, used the opportunity to request land for the project as he informed the governor of their plan to build an energy plant to manage waste and convert it to wealth.

They also promised to build three factories that would employ 600 people, who will be trained by 40 engineers abroad, among other inherent benefits to the state and the local community.

The delegation disclosed that they intend to remodel the Adoration Centre to serve as a multifunctional facility to include a university hospital of international standard with specialized medical services such as a helipad and air ambulance, a five-star hotel, recreation facility and convention center.

“The state government will do all that is required, considering its limited resources, to assist and ensure that the laudable project succeeds,” governor Ugwuanyi said.

"I want to assure and reassure you that the Enugu state government will do all that is required, giving our limited resources, to assist you"

He expressed delight at the project action plan, saying it is in line with the goals of his administration creating jobs for the youth and providing qualitative and affordable healthcare services to rural dwellers and other residents of the state.

Enugu state’s helmsman maintained that his administration will continue to support and encourage any venture that creates jobs and adds value to the economy of the state and the living standard of the people.

“I want to assure and reassure you that the Enugu state government will do all that is required, giving our limited resources, to assist you,” he said.

Speaking earlier, HP Kapital chairman Kaushal informed governor Ugwuanyi the university hospital will be affiliated with Enugu State University and AU University in Britain, adding that its degrees will be in collaboration with the two institutions.

He said the company hopes to initially have 7,500 students in different faculties including medicine with a staff capacity of 2,500 people sourced both locally and internationally.

The chairman stressed that they will help the needy and less privileged as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“No matter the cost of the bill, we will treat 10 percent of patients for free if those persons are registered citizens of Enugu state,” he said.

Father Mbaka used the occasion to pray for the timely commencement and completion of the project while assuring the government and people of Enugu state of their collective goodwill and support.

