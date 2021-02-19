X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan

The proposed bill will amend legislation dating back to the late 19th century

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Islamabad

Updated: February 19, 2021 04:52 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
2

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
3

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
4

The bitter truth about caste in India

Feb 17, 2021
5

Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl

Feb 17, 2021
6

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
7

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
8

Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan

Feb 16, 2021
9

Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19

Feb 17, 2021
10

Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazarai addresses the Interfaith Conference for Young Women on Feb. 18. (Photo: Zahid Hussain Khan/UCA News)

The government of Pakistan has finalized the draft of a new bill to address the long-standing demand of the Christian minority to address laws governing marriage and divorce.

“We have prepared the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill by consulting relevant stakeholders. They have acknowledged that there were several issues which were required to be resolved,” said Shireen Mazarai, human rights minister.

Mazari made the announcement while speaking at the Interfaith Conference for Young Women organized by the Catholic Diocese of Peshawar, the Church of Pakistan, Jamia Ashrafi Islamic Seminary and the Interfaith Harmony Council on Feb. 18.

“Our government has taken a rights-based approach to protect the rights of minorities guaranteed by the constitution. Women and minorities are among the most vulnerable sections of society and thus require special safeguards to ensure that their rights are protected,” she said. 

She said that the beauty of Pakistan lies in the diversity of people from various religious and social backgrounds, which also enriches society.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“Islam gives us the responsibility to respect all religions. Pakistan is among the countries which provides personal laws to minorities, including the Hindu Marriage Bill,” she added.

The minister said the government had also taken some legislative measures to protect women’s rights such as the Anti-Rape Ordinance and the Forced Conversion Marriages Bill.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and the prime minister’s aide on minority affairs, said women and girls play an important role in the reformation process.

“The constitution of Pakistan also provides equal rights to non-Muslims. There is no concept of forced marriages in Islam. Minorities should not feel scared or threatened. The state will go after the elements who are trying to harm them,” he said.

“We expect a positive role from human rights groups and non-government organizations and invite them to constructive talks.” 

Related News

The proposed Christian Marriage and Divorce Act, if passed by parliament, will replace the Christian Divorce Act, 1869, and the Christian Marriage Act, 1872.

Four million Christians, who account for around 5 percent of Pakistan's population, have been deeply affected by the absence of laws governing their marriages and divorces.

The bill will amend 140-year-old Christian personal laws.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks answers over sword imports
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks answers over sword imports
The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
India asserts Dalit converts have no right to contest polls
India asserts Dalit converts have no right to contest polls

Latest News

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Feb 19, 2021
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Feb 19, 2021
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Feb 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Feb 19, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis gently takes to task another new ecclesial movement

Pope Francis gently takes to task another "new ecclesial movement"
Fear is no basis for life choices

Fear is no basis for life choices
Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last years death of popular Catholic singer

Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last year’s death of popular Catholic singer
Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs

Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You

Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You
May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima

May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima
Sts. Francisco and Jacinta

Sts. Francisco and Jacinta
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.