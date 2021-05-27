X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Indonesia

Christian leaders offer to mediate Papua peace talks

Offer from several churches comes amid a spike in violence in Indonesia's easternmost region

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: May 27, 2021 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: May 27, 2021 08:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
3

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
4

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
5

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
6

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
7

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
8

Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

May 24, 2021
9

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
10

Christians flee Myanmar to take refuge in India

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Christian leaders offer to mediate Papua peace talks

Indonesia’s Coordinating Politic, Law and Security Minister Mahfud MD says he is open to allowing church leaders to mediate talks with separatists in Papua. (Photo: Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Ministry)

Churches in Papua have offered to mediate talks between the Indonesian government and separatist groups in a bid to ease tensions in the restive region.

The offer comes amid an escalation in violence in Papua that has seen hundreds of troops deployed and many people displaced in a crackdown following the government’s decision on April 29 to declare pro-separatists as terrorists. This followed the death a week earlier of an Indonesian intelligence chief in a shootout with members of the rebel West Papua National Liberation Army  

Church leaders conveyed their concern over the deteriorating situation during a meeting with Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD in Jakarta on May 25.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The leaders included Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Mandagi of Merauke in Papua, Indonesian bishops’ conference president Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta, and Reverend Ronny Mandang, chairman of the Fellowship of Indonesian Evangelical Churches and Institutions.   

During the meeting, they offered to act as a mediator in peace talks.

"Many church and ordinary people in Papua are praying the government will hold talks to end the violence immediately," Reverend Mandang said.

Dialogue must involve all elements to end the conflict

Mahfud responded by saying he was open to Christian leaders acting as mediators.

“If there are parties wanting to become mediators and they are welcomed by various groups in Papua, then we will facilitate that," he said.

"We ask for dialogue and will exchange ideas with anyone including church leaders who can help forge peace and security for the Papuan people." 

Theo Hesegem, executive director of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation, welcomed the offer from the religious leaders.

Related News

“Dialogue must involve all elements to end the conflict,” he told UCA News.  

The Papua problem must involve a third party as a mediator as was the case with Finland when it helped broker a deal in Aceh to end conflict there in 2005, he added.

Also Read

Filipino prelates urge Catholics to pray for Myanmar
Filipino prelates urge Catholics to pray for Myanmar
Timor-Leste allows religious activities to resume in Dili
Timor-Leste allows religious activities to resume in Dili
Sexual harassment, bullying rife in Malaysian schools
Sexual harassment, bullying rife in Malaysian schools
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
Timor-Leste lawyers cry foul over ex-priest's abuse trial
Timor-Leste lawyers cry foul over ex-priest's abuse trial
Vietnam students to pray online for Covid-19 to end
Vietnam students to pray online for Covid-19 to end

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
May 27, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Cyclone Yaas wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, India
May 27, 2021
Rights groups condemn attacks on Pakistani journalists
May 27, 2021
Filipino prelates urge Catholics to pray for Myanmar
May 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic archdiocese in Morocco to hold secondever synod

Catholic archdiocese in Morocco to hold second-ever synod
Whats happened to the Vatican chapels at the Venice Biennale

What's happened to the Vatican chapels at the Venice Biennale?
Synodality A welcome concept but difficult to achieve

Synodality: A welcome concept, but difficult to achieve
Clergy sex abuse and operation truth for Jesuits in Chile

Clergy sex abuse and “operation truth” for Jesuits in Chile
The popes ambitious plan to heal the world and its people

The pope's ambitious plan to heal the world and its people
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to love and serve

Lord, help me to love and serve
O Lord who takes delight in your people, visit my nation

O Lord who takes delight in your people, visit my nation
Saint Germanus Bishop of Paris | Saint of the Day

Saint Germanus Bishop of Paris | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.