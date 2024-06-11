News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Christian leaders insist on leadership change in India’s Manipur

They see no substance in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for peace in the strife-torn northeastern state
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (center) displays his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station on April 19.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (center) displays his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station on April 19. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 11, 2024 12:09 PM GMT
Updated: June 11, 2024 12:24 PM GMT

Christian leaders have urged India’s newly sworn coalition government to change the leadership in strife-torn Manipur where ongoing sectarian violence since May 3 last year has claimed around 220 lives and displaced over 50,000, mostly tribal Christian people.

Their appeal came in reaction to the call by chief of the parent organization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to find a solution to the escalating violence in the remote northeastern state.

A C Michael, a New Delhi-based Catholic leader, said Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS or national volunteers' group), holds considerable influence over the ruling BJP.

Bhagwat addressed a gathering in Nagpur city, the RSS headquarters, on June 10 and said, "It is important to resolve the conflict as a priority."

Michael said, "Merely saying so is not enough." 

The Christian leader said Bhagwat should take steps to remove federal Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh from their offices.

“They [Shah and Singh] are responsible for the current plight of the people of Manipur. If they continue to be at the helm of affairs, no justice could be expected for the suffering people,” Michael added.

He demanded India's new ruling coalition led by the BJP listen to Bhagwat and change ministers in New Delhi and Manipur.

Tribal Christians and majority Meitei Hindus in Manipur have been fighting since May 3 last year over granting tribal status to the Meiteis to avail educational and job benefits under India's affirmative action program.

Violence has so far claimed 220 lives, most of them Christians. More than 50,000 indigenous people live in relief camps after their houses were set on fire and over 350 churches and other Christian institutions were damaged.

The hilly state, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has two parliament seats, which Modi’s BJP lost in the just-concluded general election.

The sectarian strife in the state, where tribal Christians make up more than 41 percent of the state’s 2.6 million, continues with sporadic incidents of violence.

On June 10, the advance security convoy of the chief minister was ambushed by suspected militants when it was en route to Jiribam district, where the beheaded body of a 59-year-old man was found on June 6.

"There is no law and order in Manipur. Nobody can predict what will happen next,” said a Church leader from Manipur who did not want to be named.

Bhagwat should take the initiative to talk to Modi to restore peace, demanded the Church leader.

Modi has not yet visited the state despite repeated demands.

Like Michael, the Church leader also stressed replacing Singh to restore peace.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum is also blaming the Manipur chief minister for the violence.

The forum, in a statement on June 10, said the violence in Jiribam was an attempt by Singh to divert the attention from the election defeat of his party in the state.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Simon Hoon Seng Poh of Kuching, Malaysia
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Wilfred Gregory Moras of Jhansi , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Bejoy Nicephorus D’Cruze of Dhaka, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Valan Arasu of Jabalpur , India
Read More...
Latest News
Christian leaders insist on leadership change in India’s Manipur
Christian leaders insist on leadership change in India’s Manipur
India’s Eastern Church moves closer to split over liturgy dispute
India’s Eastern Church moves closer to split over liturgy dispute
Bangladesh budget: No good news for poor, low-income people
Bangladesh budget: No good news for poor, low-income people
Filipino farmers slam tardy pace of agrarian land reform
Filipino farmers slam tardy pace of agrarian land reform
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.