Christian lawsuit against Malaysian politician fails

Abdul Hadi Awang had accused Christian missionaries of preying on poor Malaysians by paying them off for conversion

Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang holds up a booklet containing the party's manifesto for the 2018 general election. (Photo: AFP)

A court in Malaysia has dismissed an appeal by two Christians seeking to restore a lawsuit against a hardline Islamist politician for defaming Christians about six years ago.

The Court of Appeal on Aug. 16 upheld an earlier ruling by the High Court to drop a charge of sedition against Abdul Hadi Awang, president of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS)

Maklin Masiau and Lawrence Jomiji Kinsil Maximilhian, from Sabah state, filed a lawsuit in December 2020 against Hadi, accusing him of libeling Christians in an article published in Harakah, a PAS-run newspaper, in 2016.

In the article, Hadi, now 74, accused Christian missionaries of preying on poor and uneducated people in impoverished communities in states like Sabah by paying them off to convert to Christianity.

“Unfortunately, after being rejected in Europe, Christian missionaries [have] taken [their] teachings to the interior areas of our country, such as in Sabah and Sarawak,” the politician wrote, referring to two states in Borneo where many of the country’s Christians live.

“They have spread their religion not by using knowledge and reasoned argument but by baiting their targets with money and other forms of aid. This is transgression in the name of religion. It is a danger that must be fought.”

"The two complainants failed to prove that Hadi committed sedition"

Maklin and Lawrence argued that such views amounted to sedition under Section 3 of the Sedition Act in the Criminal Code, which disqualified Hadi from holding any public office.

Hadi, an elected parliamentarian, has served as the special envoy of the Prime Minister to the Middle East with ministerial status, since April 2020.

The PAS, a conservative Islamist party, is a component of the governing coalition that rules the Malaysian Federation.

The three-member bench by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera said the lawsuit against Hadi was “wholly unsustainable and ought to be struck out,” Malaysian national news agency Bernama reported.

The judge said the two complainants failed to prove that Hadi committed sedition.

He added that the appellants admitted they were not compelling the attorney-general to prosecute Hadi or to compel the prime minister to dismiss him from public office.

"Muslim politicians have accused Christians of engaging in various conspiracies"

The court set aside punitive costs of 50,000 ringgit (US$11,189) imposed by the High Court on Maklin and Lawrence, but ordered the two men to pay Hadi 10,000 ringgit in costs for the proceedings in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The lawsuit filed by Maklin and Lawrence was thrown out by the High Court on May 7, 2021, after the court accepted Hadi’s application to dismiss the suit. The duo later appealed against the verdict.

About 60 percent of Malaysia’s estimated 32 million citizens are Muslim, 20 percent Buddhist, and close to 10 percent Christian, according to 2018 government estimates.

The majority of some 3 million Malaysian Christians live in two states — Sabah and Sarawak — which make up the Malaysian part of Borneo Island.

Some 60 percent of Malaysian Christians live in the two states, and Sarawak remains the only Christian majority state in the country.

Religious minorities have complained in recent years about increasing hate speech by Islamist politicians against minorities including Christians.

Hardline Muslim politicians have accused Christians of engaging in various conspiracies to “weaken Islam” and undermine the Islamic nature of Malaysian society.

Christians have expressed concerns that fabricated claims and charges against Christians by Islamists threaten the religious freedom and rights of minorities in the country.

