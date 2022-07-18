News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Pakistan

Christian journalists seek Church support in Pakistan

Church of Pakistan sets up panel to look at their grievences, including discrimination and clergy mistrust

Members of the Christian Journalist Association of Pakistan with Church of Pakistan Moderator Bishop Azad Marshall (center) at a meeting on the 'Role of Christian media to strengthen the Church in Pakistan' in Lahore on July 15

Members of the Christian Journalist Association of Pakistan with Church of Pakistan Moderator Bishop Azad Marshall (center) at a meeting on the 'Role of Christian media to strengthen the Church in Pakistan' in Lahore on July 15. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: July 18, 2022 08:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 18, 2022 09:42 AM GMT

Church of Pakistan Moderator Bishop Azad Marshall has announced the setting up of a committee to address the grievances of Christian journalists who face discrimination in newsrooms.

Bishop Marshall made the announcement at a meeting on the "Role of Christian media to strengthen the Church in Pakistan” organized by the Church of Pakistan's coordinating office in Lahore on July 15.

Bishop Marshall urged reporters to serve the voiceless community and avoid being personal.

“Some instances of blackmailing have caused mistrust between the Church and the journalist community. Both continue the fight against discrimination. Christian journalists must represent Church with dignity and respect,” he said.   

More than 15 journalists, all members of the Christian Journalists Association of Pakistan (CJAP), were present at the meeting and raised the issue of the indifference of local bishops toward them. 

They also raised other issues like the absence of a national Christian daily, lack of revenue from advertisements and the hostility from their Muslim colleagues.

"They scold the scribe for critical stories but remain silent on coverage of pastoral work"

Shahid Munir, chief editor of Naday-e-Roshan Khayali (Call for Enlightenment),  which is the only Christian daily in Faisalabad, Punjab province, told UCA News that Pakistani newspapers carry Quran verses, while Christian publications like his also carry a daily Bible verse above the logo.

There was a time when Christian publications would receive some financial support, but no more. “Sadly, the funds from the Faisalabad diocese stopped following the suicide of Bishop John Joseph,” Munir said.

The first Punjabi priest and the first indigenous Catholic bishop took his own life on May 6, 1998, to protest against minorities in Pakistan being targeted under the blasphemy law.

“Only Muslim readers give us advertisements, especially during Eid festivals,” said Munir while explaining how the lack of revenue causes them to compromise on timely coverage of Church and community stories.

“Local bishops neither share scheduled events nor pay for coverage. They scold the scribe for critical stories but remain silent on coverage of pastoral work and humanitarian assistance,” Munir added.

The CJAP was founded by Lahore-based activist Kashif Nawab along with a group of 120 professionals in both print and electronic media following the assassination of Qais Javed, a Christian journalist in the north-western city of Dera Ismail Khan in December 2020.

“Christian reporters take double risks while exposing untold stories of persecution and human rights abuse but are abandoned when they face threats,” he said.

Pakistan has been ranked the fifth most dangerous place for the practice of journalism by the International Federation of Journalists.

