Christian Indonesian governor arrested for bribery

Lukas Enembe's supporters say the corruption case against him is politically motivated

Police and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officers escort Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe (center) for a medical checkup at the Army hospital in Jakarta on Jan. 10 following his arrest for an alleged bribery case of infrastructure development. (Photo: AFP)

By

Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Lukas Enembe, the governor of the Christian-majority Papua province, about four months after he was charged with alleged bribery.

Enembe, 55, a Protestant Christian, was arrested from a restaurant in the provincial capital Jayapura on Jan. 10, according to the commission.

Enembe's supporters believe allegations against him are part of a state plan to silence him and weaken the struggle for independence of the restive Papua region.

Enembe was taken to the Papuan Police Mobile Brigade office first before being flown to capital Jakarta, reports said.

He has been reportedly sick for months. Some reports said following his arrest he was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

KPK chairman Firli Bahuri stated that the arrest was carried out after his team received information that Enembe was planning to leave Indonesia though he was banned from doing so.

The arrest of Enembe sparked anger among his supporters, who for months guarded his residence and blocked the arrest. A video on social media showed his supporters attacking a police office.

Lukas Enembe has served as governor of Papua since 2013. Last September, he was accused of granting contracts worth up to 40 billion rupiah (about US$2.57 million) between 2019 and 2021 for construction projects to a company with an inexperienced track record in the sector and of taking one billion rupiah in bribe from a businessman, who was also named a suspect.

As Enembe was being flown, his supporters also attacked policemen at the airport with sharp weapons and arrows, media reports said. Police responded by firing warning shots. As the crowd defied warning shorts police fired at them.

Papua Police chief Mathius D. Fakhiri told reporters on Jan. 11 that one supporter died in clashes, 16 were injured and at least 19 others were arrested.

Father John Djonga, a Catholic priest and human rights activist in the province, called the arrest “inappropriate.”

“I do not know about regulations, but I think the arrest was not right as Governor Lukas Enembe’s health condition is still weak. Also, the governor even told the public that he will come to Jakarta (for interrogation) only after he is fully recovered,” the priest told UCA News.

Asked about whether the allegations against him were politically motivated, he responded saying several recent such cases in the Papua region were politicized.

“There are many issues related to the allegations. For example, it is said that Governor Lukas Enembe made casino transactions abroad. People wondered why KPK has not yet conducted an investigation into it as well,” he said.

Earlier, the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center said it obtained evidence Enembe made transactions in casinos abroad worth 560 billion rupiah.

However, KPK maintained that they focused on the alleged bribery case as they had enough evidence.

A report in Jakarta Post newspaper quoted some activists who claimed that Enembe was targeted by the state for opposing the creation of new provinces in the Papua region.

Those opposing the new province fear it could adversely affect its indigenous population and threaten their special autonomy powers.

Father Djonga, who met Enembe in October last year along with local religious leaders to find out about his health, said that since Enembe was accused of bribery the province has witnessed violent protests.

“In some districts, some people launched attacks on schools and offices. I do believe it has something to do with the alleged bribery case faced by Governor Lukas Enembe even though many people do not think that way. It is a form of their disappointment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Benny Wenda, chairman of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, who lives in exile in the United Kingdom, urged the government to immediately release Enembe. His group advocates independence for the restive Papua region.

“Indonesia must immediately release Governor Lukas Enembe, who has been arrested on false corruption charges. Governor Enembe is paralyzed and needs urgent medical attention. While he is being held by Indonesia, his life is in danger,” he tweeted.

President Joko Widodo said the arrest was carried out based on the KPK’s evidence. He said that “every person is equal before the law” and “the arrest is a legal process we must respect.”

Enembe’s lawyer Stefanus Roy Rening was not available for comment.

KPK had twice summoned Enembe to Jakarta in September last year to question him regarding the money trails over the past five years but he evaded the summons on health grounds.

KPK had also summoned Enembe’s wife and second child to Jakarta to question them as witnesses in relation to the case but they did not show up.

In November last year, a team of KPK, investigators, and doctors visited him in Jayapura to check on his health.

