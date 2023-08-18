Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan

India's Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church has condemned violent protests against the visiting pontifical delegate, Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who has been tasked with finding a solution to the church’s decades-old liturgy dispute.

The Jesuit archbishop was denied entry to the St. Mary's Cathedral through its main door, forcing him to enter through a side door with a police escort to offer prayers. The crowd threw water bottles and eggs at Vasil.

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the Pontifical Delegate appointed to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of India's Syro-Malabar Church walks to the St. Mary's Cathedral holding Eucharist in his hands on Aug. 14, amid protest from Catholics. (Photo: supplied)

The cathedral has been closed since last December following physical violence inside it over the liturgy dispute. Priests and Catholics in the archdiocese have rejected a liturgy approved by the Church's synod. It wants priests to face the altar during the Mass. Those opposing it call the liturgy archaic and against the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.

By November 2022, except Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, all 35 dioceses of the Church implemented the synod-approved Mass.

Thousands of families are reeling from a lack of aid after devastating flash floods and landslides hit about one million people in five districts in south-eastern Bangladesh. Aid groups say people of Chattogram, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar districts were most affected by flooding in the second week of August.

Chattogram division is home to more than half of the Bengali Muslim-majority country’s estimated three million ethnic minority communities. An official account of flood damage and losses is still not available.

Flood-affected people take shelter on a railway track after heavy rains in Satkania on Aug. 13. At least 55 people have been killed and more than a million affected by two weeks of torrential rains causing floods and landslides in southeast Bangladesh, officials said. (Photo by AFP)

However, volunteers and aid groups noted the disasters claimed 54 lives, displaced more than 50,000 and destroyed about 50,000 hectares of cropland. Catholic charity Caritas estimated that about 200,000 people from 60,000 households were affected as flooding hit 917 out of nearly 1,500 villagers in Bandarban.

Volunteers who visited affected remote villages reported that starvation and the imminent outbreak of water-borne diseases threaten many villagers. In neighboring India, flooding and landslides killed some 60 people this month and 90 people in July.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe unveiled a slew of development projects for ethnic Tamil people during the annual feast at a popular Marian shrine, a move viewed as a form of wooing Tamils left traumatized by the 26-year-old civil war.

The president made the announcement during the feast at the Our Lady of Madhu in Mannar diocese on Tuesday. He announced a new inter-city train service from their ' area to the capital Colombo and plans to develop Mannar as an energy hub. He also promised to set up a sugarcane processing factory in the area.

A woman holds an image of her family member who went missing during the height of the island’s Tamil separatist war that ended in May 2009, during a demonstration near the national parliament in Colombo on Dec 5, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic Church leaders welcomed the move but emphasized the importance of the reconciliation process.

Despite the war ending in 2009, unease and tension between Buddhist-majority Sinhalese and Tamils still persist amid unresolved issues like lack of justice and compensation. Tamils include both Christians and Hindus. The civil war left at least 100,000 civilians, soldiers and Tamil rebels killed and tens of thousands displaced.

Myanmar military’s airstrikes in predominantly Christian Kayah and Chin states have left three churches damaged in the latest bout of attack on Christian sites in the conflict-torn country.

Mary, Mother of Mercy Church in Loikaw diocese in Kayah state was hit in an airstrike last Saturday. Its roof, ceiling and windows were devastated, though no human casualties were reported.

A file photo of a destroyed Baptist Church in Lay Wah village, in Myanmar's Karen state. (Photo: Karen Human Rights Group)

Two Baptist churches in Chin state were damaged in the airstrikes. The Chin Human Rights Organization reported that seven people were injured in military attacks in two villages.

Myanmar’s military has intensified attacks on rebel forces in Christian-majority areas of Kayah, Chin, Kachin and Karen states as well as the Bamar heartland in Sagaing and Magwe regions where the army faces strong resistance from rebels. At least 100 religious sites including 55 Christian buildings, have been destroyed since the February 2021 military coup.

Police in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua region attacked hundreds of protesters with batons, water cannon and tear gas as they joined rallies on the 61st anniversary of an agreement that made the region part of Indonesia.