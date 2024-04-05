News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Christian group’s support for Congress irks India’s ruling BJP

The Arunachal Christian Forum's move has sparked controversy with accusations of exploiting religion for political gains
Christians of various denominations join an 'All Church Prayer for the Nation' program at Christ Church in Guwahati, Assam, in northeast India, on April 6, 2019

Christians of various denominations join an 'All Church Prayer for the Nation' program at Christ Church in Guwahati, Assam, in northeast India, on April 6, 2019. (Photo supplied)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: April 05, 2024 10:47 AM GMT
Updated: April 05, 2024 10:47 AM GMT

A Christian group in a northeast Indian state has declared support for opposition Congress Party candidates in the upcoming national polls, upsetting the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) in an April 3 circular urged all its member and denominational organizations to “extend full support and work for” Congress candidates Nabam Tuki and Bosiram Siram, who are contesting against the BJP’s sitting parliamentarians from the two constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh state.

It warned the member organizations that defying the circular would lead to their cancellation of membership and other disciplinary measures being initiated against them.

Tuki, a former chief minister of the state, is contesting the West Arunachal constituency against Federal Minister Kiren Rijiju, while Siram is pitted against the BJP's State President Tapir Gao in the East Arunachal constituency.

Rijiju has accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of exploiting the Christian group for political gains against his BJP.

“Dear Rahul Gandhi, why have you allowed such things in [an] election? Your Congress Party is blatantly misusing a pure Christian Forum in Arunachal Pradesh so brazenly against BJP," the minister posted on X, on April 4.

He further said that Modi “has done so much for northeast” region and questioned Gandhi for “using Christians against him.”

The ACF’s open endorsement of the Congress candidates is a significant development as Christians make up over 30 percent of the state’s 1.56 million people. Hindus are 29.04 percent while local Indigenous faiths constitute 26.20 percent.

The prominent four candidates in the fray from Arunachal Pradesh follow the state's indigenous religions. Votes will be cast on April 19.

In its circular, the ACF said it was supporting the Congress candidates to “continue the ongoing democratic movement against the present regime.”

It also listed its demands which include repealing the state’s anti-conversion law, and an assurance not to rob tribal Christians of their Scheduled Tribe status which ensures them education and job benefits under India’s affirmative action program.

The ACF also wants the targeting of Christians and their institutions or faith practices to stop.

A similar controversy arose during the last general election in 2019 when the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association issued a “prayer petition” appealing to its members to pray and vote for Congress candidates in the state.

The news reports about the appeal went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Election Commission, which directed the Catholic body to withdraw its appeal and issue an apology.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The latest row is also likely to snowball into a controversy as BJP leaders are worried since Arunachal Pradesh is part of the northeast region, which has Christian-dominated states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Christians in strife-torn Manipur belonging to the indigenous Kuki and Zo tribes have already declared they are not fielding candidates for the upcoming general election in protest against ongoing violence that has so far claimed 219 lives, mostly Christians.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Elias Joseph Gonsalves of Amravati , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Basilio Athai of Taunggyi, Myanmar
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Marlo Mendoza Peralta of Nueva Segovia, Philippines
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Justin Alexander Madathiparambil of Vijayapuram , India
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lanka’s ex-prez dodges court over Easter attack remarks
Sri Lanka’s ex-prez dodges court over Easter attack remarks
Holy Week and the worldly path of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Holy Week and the worldly path of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law
Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law
Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan
Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.