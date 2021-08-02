X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Philippine president is told clean governance and ending corruption are key to eliminating modern slavery

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 02, 2021 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2021 09:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
2

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption

Jul 30, 2021
3

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
4

Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens

Jul 30, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on

Jul 30, 2021
7

Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers

Jul 30, 2021
8

The Eucharistic face to face

Jul 30, 2021
9

Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste

Jul 30, 2021
10

Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions

Jul 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Sex workers in the Philippines are often victims of human traffickers. (Photo: Jimmy Domingo)

A group of Catholics and evangelicals in the Philippines has challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to end human trafficking by stamping out corruption by state officials.

The Philippine Interfaith Movement Against Human Trafficking, also known as Pimaht, held an online seminar on July 31 to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Human Persons.

The group, formed in 2012, is composed of the three largest Christian organizations in the Philippines — the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the National Council of Churches in the Philippines, and the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches.

It challenged Duterte to ramp up the fight against human trafficking by firing corrupt officials who they claim receive bribes from human traffickers.

“We need to intensify our campaign against this [human trafficking] modern slavery by addressing its root causes. People are poor, yes, but human traffickers give money to corrupt officials for protection. President Duterte must fire them from their posts,” the interfaith group said during the seminar.

Pimaht saw human trafficking not “only” as an issue of poverty but of corruption giving syndicates the courage to prey on young people.

When government officials are corrupt, they turn a blind eye to syndicates who abuse minors

“There’s a need to look at the economic angle. But more than poverty, human trafficking is an issue of corruption. When government officials are corrupt, they turn a blind eye to syndicates who abuse minors,” the group added.

An estimated 784,000 out of a total population of about 102 million are living in modern slavery, according to the Global Slavery Index, while Transparency International ranks the Philippines 115th out of 179 countries on its corruption index.

The government recently claimed the Philippines has met the “minimum standards” in efforts to eliminate the crime despite reporting a rise in trafficking cases.

It pointed to the country maintaining its Tier 1 status in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US State Department last month.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The government continues to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on anti-trafficking. These include prosecuting more traffickers by assigning more prosecutors to handle cases,” a recent Justice Department report said.

Pimaht, however, disputed the government’s claims, saying the country is “not even close” to the minimum standard.

The anti-trafficking group said more lawyers does not equate to fewer human trafficking cases.

“What are these legal standards if they do not convict any officials for complicity in trafficking crimes and do not vigorously investigate labor trafficking crimes that occur in the Philippines or provide training to labor inspectors on the indicators of trafficking?” it asked.

The problem transcends religions. It must be addressed by all as it affects all of humanity

Manila's archbishop, Cardinal Jose Advincula, said on Aug. 1 that religions must unite against trafficking.

“The problem transcends religions. It must be addressed by all as it affects all of humanity,” he told Catholic-run Radio Veritas.

He said officials taking bribes were committing immoral acts and aiding a crime against humanity.

“Let us not take advantage of the poor. They are poor yet those corrupt officials add to their poverty by prompting to human traffickers. Accepting bribe money is tolerating the crime. Stop it! Get clean,” the cardinal said.

Also Read

UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19
Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19
Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state
Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope warns against using God, others for selfish aims
Aug 3, 2021
UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
Aug 3, 2021
True joy comes from doing God's will, pope tells youngsters
Aug 3, 2021
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Aug 3, 2021
Pakistani pastor denies Taliban captured his church
Aug 3, 2021
Korean Church official opposes revival of nuclear power plants
Aug 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021
Obligation or opportunity?
Aug 2, 2021
Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100
Aug 2, 2021

Features

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum
Aug 2, 2021
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork
Aug 2, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Navigating the hazards of the Cathosphere

Navigating the hazards of the “Cathosphere”
Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa

Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
From Kennedy to Biden By Way of the West Wing

From Kennedy to Biden, By Way of the West Wing
A postmodern heresy

A post-modern heresy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me trust You completely

Lord, help me trust You completely
“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.