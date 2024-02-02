News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia

Christian group asks Indonesia’s Jokowi to be neutral in polls

The former furniture salesman is accused of bending rules to turn politics into a family business

President Joko Widodo (right) with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

President Joko Widodo (right) with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. (Photo: Instagram)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2024 11:52 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2024 12:32 PM GMT

Christians have urged Indonesian President Joko Widodo to maintain neutrality during polls this month where his son is the vice-presidential candidate.

The head of the state is accused by many in the country of bending rules to perpetuate dynasty rule by promoting his sons.

"In order to strengthen the quality of democracy, all state administrators, including the president, must be neutral in elections," the Union of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), a Protestant body, said in a statement.

There are now "symptoms of the gloom of democracy" due to "increasing loss of political ethics by state administrators," it said on Feb. 1.

On Jan. 24, President Widodo declared his right to take sides in the presidential elections slated for Feb. 14 while standing next to Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate whose deputy is Widodo’ son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The president since then traveled to many regions along with Subianto to distribute social assistance while keeping the ministry of social affairs that is concerned with aids in the dark.

However, in December last year, he told the government machinery to stay neutral while meeting cabinet ministers, civil servants, and police and army officials.

Widodo's neutrality was put to test when the Constitutional Court in October allowed elected candidates under the required minimum age of 40 to run for the presidency and the vice presidency if they held a regional-level office.

Raka currently serves as mayor of Surakarta in Central Java.

The nine-member court was headed by Anwar Usman, brother-in-law of Widodo. It added a clause which gives exceptions to those who have already held elected positions.

"State administrators must not take sides with one pair of candidates, but must comply with the constitution and maintain the nation's ethical-moral values which go beyond mere obedience to the law," said the union.

PGI has asked Christians to work together with the nation's civil society to oversee the implementation of the election rules.

“Indonesian Christians are also responsible for holding elections peacefully, joyfully, freely, honestly and fairly," it said.

Father Yohanes Jeharut, executive secretary of the Lay Apostolic Commission of the Indonesian Catholic Bishops' Conference, did not respond when asked whether the Catholic Church would make a similar call.

Otto Gusti Madung, chancellor of Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology in Maumere on Flores Island, said the president as head of state “should be neutral in elections."

This is important in order to "guarantee fair elections," Madung added.

The incumbent Widodo, a former furniture salesman, is the first leader not to come from an established political or military background in Indonesia.

His poll victories in 2014 and again in 2019 against former military general Subianto were hailed as a victory for the nation’s democracy.

With Raka running as Subianto’s vice-presidential mate, there have been allegations against the president that he was eyeing the type of political dynasty which is all too familiar in Asia’s various semi-autocratic nations.

On Jan. 31, professors, lecturers and students at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, where Widodo studied, stated in a petition that they "regret the deviant acts that have recently occurred during Widodo's administration.”

In a statement, they reminded Widodo to uphold the values of Pancasila – the state’s secular ideology.

On Feb. 2, several other universities made similar calls.

comment

Share your comments

donateads_new
donateads_new

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
