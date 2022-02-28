X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Laos

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

In rural areas of Laos, Christians are routinely victimized by other villagers for their faith, Christians say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 28, 2022 03:08 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2022 03:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse

Feb 25, 2022
2

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Feb 25, 2022
3

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
4

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

Feb 25, 2022
5

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
6

Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Feb 25, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 25, 2022
8

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Feb 25, 2022
9

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Feb 25, 2022
10

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Members of the Christian family attacked in Dong Savanh village in Savannakhet province of Laos. Many Buddhists in Laos view Christianity as an alien faith. (Photo: RFA)

A Christian family in southern Laos have been attacked and forcibly displaced from their home by Buddhist villagers allegedly angry over what they called the practice of a “foreign religion.”

Family members and local sources said 12 members of the family in Dong Savanh village in Savannakhet province were driven out of their home following an attack on Feb. 9, Radio Free Asia reported on Feb. 23.

The assault left their home burned to the ground, forcing family members to flee the village and shelter with relatives.

Seng Aloun, a widow and head of the family, said the attack was the latest in a series of assaults on the family in recent times.

She said that when her husband died last December, the villagers refused to allow his burial in the village cemetery.

“My husband died on Dec. 4 last year, and we took his body to the village cemetery two days later, but the villagers wouldn’t allow us to bury him there. They struck his coffin with wooden sticks and hit my family members too,” she told RFA.

Village residents and local authorities don’t like us because we believe in Jesus Christ. They don’t want us here. They say they don’t like the religion of a foreign country

“Later, we buried my husband’s body on Dec. 7 in our own rice field. But the villagers then burned down my home on Feb. 9 and seized our rice field the next day. They just want to get rid of us.”

Seng Aloun recalled that the family were evicted from the village once before in 2017. “Village residents and local authorities don’t like us because we believe in Jesus Christ. They don’t want us here. They say they don’t like the religion of a foreign country.”

Police from Phalanxay district of Savannakhet visited the family members to inquire about the burning of their home and seizure of their rice field. Seng said police told her to remove her social media posts and videos describing the latest attack and the earlier assault on her husband’s funeral.

A government official said authorities have been investigating the case but brushed off a religious motive behind the violence.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Our initial information is that this is a personal conflict, not a religious one,” the official said. “We are now looking for the person or persons who burned the family’s home, even if they are authorities in the village. Whoever did the burning will be punished according to the law.” 

Meanwhile, other Christians in Savannakhet voiced concern over the treatment of Seng Aroun and her family, noting that the Dong Savanh village chief had joined in the Dec. 6 attack on her husband’s funeral, leaving two family members injured.

One Christian said local authorities should help the family to get back their land so that they can work on it. However, this is unlikely. “They really don’t like us,” the Christian said.

“For example, if we go to village authorities and ask them to sign a document, they turn their back on us and won’t do it. The police always side with village authorities and other villagers too, so we have nowhere else to turn for help,” he said.

However, many Buddhists, especially in rural areas, view Christianity as an alien faith. Christians are routinely victimized, harassed and expelled by other villagers

Laos, a tiny Buddhist-majority communist nation in Southeast Asia with estimated population of 7 million, has a national law that allows freedom of religion.

However, many Buddhists, especially in rural areas, view Christianity as an alien faith. Christians are routinely victimized, harassed and expelled by other villagers.

In October 2020, authorities in Ta Oy district in Saravan province in southern Laos evicted seven Christians and destroyed their homes for allegedly refusing to renounce their faith.

In March that year, Christian leader and pastor Sithon Thippavong at Chonnabouly district in Savannakhet province was arrested for refusing to sign a document renouncing his Christian faith. He was released after spending one year in prison on charges of “disrupting unity” and “creating disorder.”

In 2018, authorities in Phin district of Savannakhet province detained four Christians and three Christian leaders for seven days for allegedly celebrating Christmas without permission.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Papua governor sets up human rights legal team
Papua governor sets up human rights legal team
Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand
Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Mar 1, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Mar 1, 2022
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Mar 1, 2022
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Mar 1, 2022
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Mar 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022
Christians need more sins
Feb 28, 2022

Features

Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins
Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine

Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine
Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening antigay law

Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening anti-gay law

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe?
Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church society during independence day

Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church, society during independence day
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.