Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction

Qin Yongpei has become a victim of a conspiracy by a communist official for reporting corruption, says his wife

Chinese Christian human rights lawyer Qin Yongpei has been sentenced to five years in prison for subversion. (Photo: The 29 Principles via International Service for Human Rights)

A Christian human rights lawyer in China has appealed against a five-year prison sentence for subversion, a rights group says.

Qin Yongpei from the Guangxi region in southern China was detained for more than three years and sentenced to five years by the Nanning City Intermediate People’s Court of Guangxi, ChinaAid reported on April 13.

Qin is the founder and director of the Guangxi Baijuming Law Firm and worked as a human rights lawyer for about a decade, according to Front Line Defenders rights group.

He was detained briefly in July 2015, and questioned by police amid a clampdown on human rights lawyers and other defenders in China.

Qin is known for his critical analysis and comments on state policies and actions including abuse of power by officials and human rights violations.

He was arrested in October 2019 and has remained in detention since then. The authorities shut down his multiple social media accounts because of his online postings critical of the government, Front Line Defenders reported.

"There is a 'story behind the curtain!'"

He was convicted by the court on March 31 for “inciting subversion of state power” which only became known recently. Qin disputed the verdict, so he appealed against it.

ChinaAid reported that Qin was allowed to meet his wife, Deng Xiaoyun, and his younger sister for ten minutes before the trial hearing on March 31. He was emotional when he met them. They were also present during the hearing.

Following his sentence, Deng took to social media to condemn the sentence.

She said her husband was the victim of a conspiracy by local officials and Communist Party leaders in Nanning City and there is a “story behind the curtain!”

“They conspired to manipulate the public security bureau, procuratorate, and law and used public power to retaliate against Qin Yongpei,” she wrote.

Deng alleged that Tang Bin, former chief of the Nanning Public Security Bureau, led the pack to suppress her husband.

"Tang seriously violated party discipline and national law"

“Although Tang Bin was investigated, his co-workers continued to work hard to avenge him!” she added.

ChinaAid reported that Tang has been angry with Qin since he accused him of corruption and provided information to the Nanning Intermediate People’s Court.

This led to an investigation commissioned by the Chinese Communist Party last August. The probe found that Tang seriously violated party discipline and national law by accepting bribes. In December, he was removed from public office and transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution.

However, the court’s judgment did not mention the Tang case but cited Qin’s comments on social media platforms, Weibo and Twitter, his interviews with foreign media, and his assistance to another human rights lawyer, Chen Jiahong, and others.

His establishment of the “Disbarred China Lawyers Club” was regarded as primary evidence of “inciting subversion of state power.”

