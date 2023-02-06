News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers

Appointment of Gowri comes as courts are hearing pleas on anti-conversion laws and quotas for marginalized Christians

'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers

The appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a Madras High Court judge has been disputed by lawyers in India over her alleged hatred towards minorities, especially Christians. (Photo: YouTube) 

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 06, 2023 06:23 AM GMT

A group of lawyers in southern India has opposed the elevation of a senior female advocate as a judge over her alleged hatred towards minorities, especially Christians.

The lawyers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu recently wrote to India’s President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court collegium condemning the appointment of additional solicitor general, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, as a judge in the Madras High Court.

The letter said, “Gowri’s regressive views are completely antithetical to constitutional values and reflect her deep-rooted religious bigotry.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The collegium’s recommendation of a person who harbors such strong antipathy towards minority communities is disturbing, to say the least,” the advocates said in the letter, signed by 21 lawyers.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, on Jan. 17 recommended Gowri be appointed a Madras High Court judge. She also works as national general secretary of the ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha (women’s wing).

The lawyers noted that Gowri’s write-ups and interviews “amount to hate speech” which will “spread and incite communal violence” in the country.

In an interview, titled cultural genocide by Christian Missionaries in Bharat (India), she referred to the work of missionaries as a “nefarious activity” of the Roman Catholic Church.

They oppose Bharatanatyam, a major Indian classical dance form, she added, and accused Christians of forceful religious conversions in the interview.

Quoting her hate speeches, the letter said that in an interview, titled, “More Threat to National Security & Peace? Jihad of Christian Missionary?” Gowri said, “Like Islam is green terror, Christianity is white terror.”

She further stated, “Christian groups are more dangerous than Islamic groups. Both are equally dangerous in the contest of love jihad [a term used for Muslim men marrying girls from other religions to promote Islam].”

She also called Christians in north-eastern India a “problem,” the letter pointed out. Out of seven provincial states in the northeast, two are Christian-majority and many of them have a sizable Christian population. 

The lawyers also drew the attention of the president to an article by Gauri in the Organiser, the English language mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the parent party of the BJP.

Neither the collegium nor the president responded to the letter.

According to Christian groups, Tamil Nadu witnessed 227 instances of hate crimes between 2014 and 2022 in which communities, pastors and churches were targeted. In 2019, Tamil Nadu was second only to the northern state of Uttar Pradesh when it came to hate crimes against Christians. Christians make up roughly 12 percent of Tamil Nadu’s population of 9.45 million.

In India, Christians make up 2.3 percent of its 1.4 billion people. Various high courts and the Supreme Court are currently hearing petitions on anti-conversion laws and the reservation quota under affirmative action for marginalized Christians.

“We appreciate the lawyers for upholding the secular credentials of the constitution and opposing a person who has inbuilt hatred towards minorities, especially Christians,” a Catholic lawyer, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Feb. 3.

“If a person like Gowri is appointed a judge, we cannot expect justice from her as she has a biased mindset,” the lawyer noted.

In India, Supreme Court judges and high court judges in provincial states are appointed by a five-member collegium, including the chief justice. The government is duty-bound to appoint those recommended by the collegium. The BJP, which heads the federal government, however, is against the collegium system of judges appointing judges.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery' Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery'
Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling
Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls
'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers 'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers
Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies
Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thai Binh

Diocese of Thai Binh

General Characteristics of the diocese In a land area of 2,465.09 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Diocese of Yinchuan

Diocese of Yinchuan

In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Dipolog

Diocese of Dipolog

In a land area of 7,205.92 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Zamboanga del

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.