Chinese worshipers ‘must’ register online for prayer meetings

"Smart Religion' app is a part of the government's monitoring and control of religious affairs, critics say

Chinese Catholics attend an Ash Wednesday mass at a state-sanctioned church in Beijing in this file photo. (Greg Baker/AFP)

The authorities in a central province of Communist-ruled China have asked followers of all religions to register online for permission to attend all prayer services in religious worship places, reports a rights group.

The officials in Henan province recently issued a circular to implement an order that requires prior reservation and approval from the provincial religious department for anyone willing to attend services in churches, mosques, or Buddhist temples, ChinaAid reported on March 6.

Adherents of religions must make online reservations and appointments through an application called “Smart Religion” and they must select the venue to attend the services.

Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation.

The app, developed by the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission of Henan Province, does not allow religious keywords such as temple, mosque, Christianity, and Catholicism.

Henan is the third most populous province and has one of the largest Christian populations in China. About seven million of the province’s more than 98 million people are Christians, according to official data.

The majority of the Christians are Protestants belonging to various house churches based in rural parts of the province.

There are concerns that elderly people who do not know how to operate mobile phone applications to make reservations might be isolated. Officials, however, said the staff would help them in doing so.

ChinaAid reported that due to the requirement of permission, the number of Christians attending services in the churches has dropped.

Two Christians who asked not to be named told China Christian Daily that during a Sunday service at a church in Zhengzhou city, they were told not to take photos, videos, or write about the service on their cyberspace.

Participants still sat at a distance, and men were separated from women, they said.

Media reports say that the “Smart Religion” online app was first launched last August, a month after China’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs held a symposium on the construction of a religious “big data” management platform in Henan. The app has since been rolled out across the province.

The idea is believed to be a brainchild of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, the apex body of the Chinese Communist Party that oversee religious affairs in the country.

Rights groups say such measures are part of the Chinese regime’s system of monitoring and control of religions and religious affairs, though the authorities propagate it intends to protect the rights of religious people.

The communist authorities aim to strictly manage religions in a comprehensive way to make the followers of religions follow and implement the party’s ideologies and political purposes, ChinaAid reported.

China is officially an atheist state. However, it recognizes the legal entity of five organized religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

The government runs several bodies to regulate the affairs of legally recognized religions. All clergy and religious entities are required to register with the government and follow strict policies or face criminal charges and stringent punishments.

Global Christian rights group Open Doors ranked China 16th among 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

