News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Chinese worshipers ‘must’ register online for prayer meetings

"Smart Religion' app is a part of the government's monitoring and control of religious affairs, critics say

Chinese worshipers ‘must’ register online for prayer meetings

Chinese Catholics attend an Ash Wednesday mass at a state-sanctioned church in Beijing in this file photo. (Greg Baker/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 07, 2023 09:44 AM GMT

Updated: March 07, 2023 10:19 AM GMT

The authorities in a central province of Communist-ruled China have asked followers of all religions to register online for permission to attend all prayer services in religious worship places, reports a rights group.

The officials in Henan province recently issued a circular to implement an order that requires prior reservation and approval from the provincial religious department for anyone willing to attend services in churches, mosques, or Buddhist temples, ChinaAid reported on March 6.  

Adherents of religions must make online reservations and appointments through an application called “Smart Religion” and they must select the venue to attend the services.

Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation.

The app, developed by the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission of Henan Province, does not allow religious keywords such as temple, mosque, Christianity, and Catholicism.  

Henan is the third most populous province and has one of the largest Christian populations in China. About seven million of the province’s more than 98 million people are Christians, according to official data.

The majority of the Christians are Protestants belonging to various house churches based in rural parts of the province.

There are concerns that elderly people who do not know how to operate mobile phone applications to make reservations might be isolated. Officials, however, said the staff would help them in doing so.

ChinaAid reported that due to the requirement of permission, the number of Christians attending services in the churches has dropped. 

Two Christians who asked not to be named told China Christian Daily that during a Sunday service at a church in Zhengzhou city, they were told not to take photos, videos, or write about the service on their cyberspace.

Participants still sat at a distance, and men were separated from women, they said. 

Media reports say that the “Smart Religion” online app was first launched last August, a month after China’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs held a symposium on the construction of a religious “big data” management platform in Henan. The app has since been rolled out across the province.

The idea is believed to be a brainchild of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, the apex body of the Chinese Communist Party that oversee religious affairs in the country.

Rights groups say such measures are part of the Chinese regime’s system of monitoring and control of religions and religious affairs, though the authorities propagate it intends to protect the rights of religious people.

The communist authorities aim to strictly manage religions in a comprehensive way to make the followers of religions follow and implement the party’s ideologies and political purposes, ChinaAid reported.

China is officially an atheist state. However, it recognizes the legal entity of five organized religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

The government runs several bodies to regulate the affairs of legally recognized religions. All clergy and religious entities are required to register with the government and follow strict policies or face criminal charges and stringent punishments.

Global Christian rights group Open Doors ranked China 16th among 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian media cautioned against anti-LGBT progaganda Indonesian media cautioned against anti-LGBT progaganda
Bangladesh criticized for failing to protect Ahmadiyya Muslims Bangladesh criticized for failing to protect Ahmadiyya Muslims
It's time for women religious to think of their rights It's time for women religious to think of their rights
Christians slam ban on healing prayers in northeast India Christians slam ban on healing prayers in northeast India
Chinese worshipers ‘must’ register online for prayer meetings Chinese worshipers ‘must’ register online for prayer meetings
Rise in online child abuse triggers alarm in Macau Rise in online child abuse triggers alarm in Macau
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Diphu

Diocese of Diphu

In a land area of 15222 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Karbi Anglong and North

Read more
Diocese of Muzaffarpur

Diocese of Muzaffarpur

In a land area of 27,120 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 12 civil districts of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali,

Read more
Diocese of Shimoga

Diocese of Shimoga

The diocese stretches over 21,405 square kilometers and covers three civil districts in Karnataka

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.