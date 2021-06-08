X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

China

Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'

New research has found that Beijing is keen to reduce the population of mainly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang

AFP

AFP

Published: June 08, 2021 08:25 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2021 08:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
3

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
5

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
6

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
7

Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims

Jun 4, 2021
8

More questions than answers over missing Thai activists

Jun 4, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 4, 2021
10

Women's network upset with Vatican's revised laws on clerical sex crimes

Jun 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'

A couple push their child in a stroller between bicycles at a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese policies aimed specifically at reducing the population of mainly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang could prevent the birth of around 4 million babies over the next two decades, new research has found.

Projections show reduced minority birth rates could raise the proportion of Han Chinese — a majority in the rest of China — from the current 8.4 percent to 25 percent in the region.

Beijing has for years sought to tighten its grip on the vast border area historically marked by economic inequality and sporadic outbreaks of unrest.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Millions of Han Chinese relocated to Xinjiang in recent decades to find work in the coal- and gas-rich region in a settlement drive that has caused friction on the ground.

German researcher Adrian Zenz said publicly available papers by Chinese security researchers blamed the density of minority communities as the "underlying reason" for unrest and proposed population control as a risk reduction method.

At the same time, documented official fears about the arid region's lack of natural resources to support an influx of Han settlers suggest that Chinese authorities see birth suppression as a key tool for manipulating the area's demographic makeup, Zenz said.

But scholars say Beijing does not view all babies as equally desirable in Xinjiang

China last week announced a major reform of policy governing the number of children a couple can have, increasing it to three as the country grapples with an aging population.

But scholars say Beijing does not view all babies as equally desirable in Xinjiang and is actively pursuing a policy of decreasing the number of children born to ethnic minorities.

Strategies include ramped-up birth control policies in the region, including imprisonment for having too many children and claims of forced sterilisation.

Focusing on four prefectures in southern Xinjiang and using models recommended by multiple Chinese scholars, Zenz calculated Beijing could aim to raise the number of Han in these "traditional Uyghur heartlands" to a quarter of the population.

Related News

Zenz said he found "an intent to reduce ethnic minority population growth in order to increase the proportionate Han population in southern Xinjiang."

Official data shows Xinjiang's birth rates nearly halved between 2017 and 2019 — the steepest drop of all Chinese regions and the most extreme globally since 1950, according to an analysis by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Zenz calculated the natural ethnic minority population growth in southern Xinjiang would have reached 13.14 million by 2040, but that suppression measures could prevent up to 4.5 million births among Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

China has faced mounting international criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, where the United States says Beijing is committing genocide.

At least one million people from mostly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in the region, according to rights groups who also accuse authorities of imposing forced labour.

Beijing has hit back at the accusations, touting its counter-terrorism and economic achievements in Xinjiang, applying tit-for-tat sanctions, and supporting lawsuits against its loudest critics, including Zenz.

Also Read

South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program
Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program
Police out in force as Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary
Police out in force as Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Hong Kong democracy leader arrested on Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong democracy leader arrested on Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters
Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights
Jun 8, 2021
Unemployment adds to Philippine pandemic woes
Jun 8, 2021
Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'
Jun 8, 2021
Cow vigilantes shoot dead Muslim man in India
Jun 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021

Features

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Jun 8, 2021
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope boosts UN effort to restore degraded ecosystems

Pope boosts UN effort to restore degraded ecosystems
Desperate Myanmar migrant workers hit dead end in Thailand

Desperate Myanmar migrant workers hit dead end in Thailand
The pope told me

"The pope told me…”
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 8 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 8 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Jesus, help me to be salt and light

Jesus, help me to be salt and light
Bless, Lord, Indian church with visionary women leaders

Bless, Lord, Indian church with visionary women leaders
Saint Mariam Thresia | Saint of the Day

Saint Mariam Thresia | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.