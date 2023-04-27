News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Chinese police question US consultancy firm's staff

Bain & Company confirmed that its Shanghai employees had been questioned in an emailed statement but did not specify why

Chinese police question US consultancy firm's staff

Bain & Company opened its Shanghai office in July 2004. (Photo: Facebook)

AFP, Shanghai

By AFP, Shanghai

Published: April 27, 2023 06:02 AM GMT

Updated: April 27, 2023 06:11 AM GMT

Chinese authorities have questioned staff at Bain & Company's Shanghai office, the US consultancy giant said Thursday.

The Financial Times, which first reported the news on Wednesday, said that according to multiple sources, police made a surprise visit to the office two weeks ago.

Bain, which provides strategy and management consulting services worldwide, confirmed that its employees had been questioned in an emailed statement but did not specify why.

"We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities," it read. "At this time, we have no further comment."

Phones and computers were taken away, but no one was detained, the FT said.

It added that the news has fuelled concern among US companies operating in the country that Beijing might take retaliatory action against them for Washington's moves against Chinese firms.

Last month, US due diligence firm Mintz Group said Chinese police had arrested five of its local employees and shut down its Beijing office.

Authorities later said the company was being investigated for "illegal" activities.

A few days later, China's top cybersecurity regulator said it was investigating leading US memory chipmaker Micron Technology and would review its products over "national security concerns."

