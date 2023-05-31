Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque

Authorities were seeking to remove the dome and minarets of a 13th-century Arabic-style mosque in Yunnan province

The Najiaying mosque in Yunnan province of China. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Thousands of Muslims from the ethnic Hui community in southwest China clashed with police and surrounded a mosque to stop the authorities from removing its dome and four minarets as part of a state campaign known as ‘sinicization of religion’ in the communist country, reports say.

An altercation over the partial demolition of the mosque between Muslim residents and police in Najiaying village, Yunnan province led to clashes last weekend, prompting the authorities to deploy hundreds of police and make arrests.

The Najiaying mosque was reportedly constructed in the 13th century and is among the last two government-approved Arabic-style mosques in the country, according to a report on the China Project site.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

The crackdown came as the authorities continue a sweeping campaign unleashed by President Xi Jinping to purge religious faiths from foreign influence and align them more closely with traditional Chinese culture — and the authoritarian rule of the officially atheist Chinese Communist Party, CNN reported on May 30.

Najiaying lies within Nagu township, known as the historic home of predominantly Muslim Hui people. Yunnan province is an ethnically diverse region and a hub of Islamic culture that borders Tibet, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.

Videos on social media showed police in riot gear wielding batons as they blocked the entrance of the mosque and the protesters pelted them with bricks and water bottles to break up the police cordon, on May 27.

“This is our last bit of dignity,” a local witness told CNN. “It’s like coming to our house to demolish our home. We can’t allow that to happen.”

The source, who declined to be named over fears for personal safety, said thousands of Hui residents had gathered around the mosque on May 27, under the close watch of more than 1,000 police officers deployed nearby.

“After arriving at the mosque, we realized that they had driven the cranes into the compound and were ready for the forced demolition,” the source said, adding that scaffolding had already been erected around the mosque.

Ma Ju, a prominent Hui activist who now lives in the United States and has kept close contact with Najiaying residents, said about 30 people were arrested. The claim could not be verified independently.

On May 28, law enforcement authorities in Nagu issued a stern statement but didn’t mention the mosque. The statement said police were investigating an incident, which “seriously disrupted social order” and caused “vile social impact.”

The “organizers and participants” of the incident were asked to turn themselves in before June 6 to receive leniency and the public was encouraged to report on each other.

Local sources say fear has gripped Najiaying and many are fearful to speak out.

One shop owner told CNN that “journalists should come here to report on what’s happening to us.”

Hui Muslims who account for about 11 million in China have not endured brutal state persecution like Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. However, there have been tensions between the community and the state in recent times.

In 2018, thousands of Hui Muslims in the north-central Ningxia region staged a sit-in protest for three days to prevent the demolition of a newly erected mosque — the Hongsibao Mosque.

The stand-off forced the local government to withhold the demolition plan. However, the mosque was forced to replace its domes and minarets with traditional Chinese-style pagodas.

