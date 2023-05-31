News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque

Authorities were seeking to remove the dome and minarets of a 13th-century Arabic-style mosque in Yunnan province

The Najiaying mosque in Yunnan province of China

The Najiaying mosque in Yunnan province of China. (Photo: Wikipedia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 31, 2023 08:19 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2023 08:52 AM GMT

Thousands of Muslims from the ethnic Hui community in southwest China clashed with police and surrounded a mosque to stop the authorities from removing its dome and four minarets as part of a state campaign known as ‘sinicization of religion’ in the communist country, reports say.

An altercation over the partial demolition of the mosque between Muslim residents and police in Najiaying village, Yunnan province led to clashes last weekend, prompting the authorities to deploy hundreds of police and make arrests.

The Najiaying mosque was reportedly constructed in the 13th century and is among the last two government-approved Arabic-style mosques in the country, according to a report on the China Project site.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The crackdown came as the authorities continue a sweeping campaign unleashed by President Xi Jinping to purge religious faiths from foreign influence and align them more closely with traditional Chinese culture — and the authoritarian rule of the officially atheist Chinese Communist Party, CNN reported on May 30.

Najiaying lies within Nagu township, known as the historic home of predominantly Muslim Hui people. Yunnan province is an ethnically diverse region and a hub of Islamic culture that borders Tibet, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.

Videos on social media showed police in riot gear wielding batons as they blocked the entrance of the mosque and the protesters pelted them with bricks and water bottles to break up the police cordon, on May 27.

“This is our last bit of dignity,” a local witness told CNN. “It’s like coming to our house to demolish our home. We can’t allow that to happen.”

The source, who declined to be named over fears for personal safety, said thousands of Hui residents had gathered around the mosque on May 27, under the close watch of more than 1,000 police officers deployed nearby.

“After arriving at the mosque, we realized that they had driven the cranes into the compound and were ready for the forced demolition,” the source said, adding that scaffolding had already been erected around the mosque.

Ma Ju, a prominent Hui activist who now lives in the United States and has kept close contact with Najiaying residents, said about 30 people were arrested. The claim could not be verified independently.

On May 28, law enforcement authorities in Nagu issued a stern statement but didn’t mention the mosque. The statement said police were investigating an incident, which “seriously disrupted social order” and caused “vile social impact.”

The “organizers and participants” of the incident were asked to turn themselves in before June 6 to receive leniency and the public was encouraged to report on each other.

Local sources say fear has gripped Najiaying and many are fearful to speak out.

One shop owner told CNN that “journalists should come here to report on what’s happening to us.”

Hui Muslims who account for about 11 million in China have not endured brutal state persecution like Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. However, there have been tensions between the community and the state in recent times.

In 2018, thousands of Hui Muslims in the north-central Ningxia region staged a sit-in protest for three days to prevent the demolition of a newly erected mosque — the Hongsibao Mosque. 

The stand-off forced the local government to withhold the demolition plan. However, the mosque was forced to replace its domes and minarets with traditional Chinese-style pagodas.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh
Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region
Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls
Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China
Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque
Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Diocese of Nancheng

Diocese of Nancheng

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nancheng is a diocese located in the city of Nancheng in

Read more
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Archdiocese of Guwahati

Archdiocese of Guwahati

In a land area of 17, 551 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kamrup, Goalpara,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.