China

Chinese expert on Catholicism, Sino-Vatican relations dies

Ren Yanli and his wife, Wang Meixiu, devoted their time to the research of Christianity in modern and contemporary times

Chinese expert on Catholicism, Sino-Vatican relations dies

Chinese academic Ren Yanli has been hailed for his expertise in Chinese Catholicism and China-Vatican relations. (Photo: Avvenire.it/Asia News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 04, 2023 10:08 AM GMT

Updated: July 04, 2023 10:24 AM GMT

Chinese academic Ren Yanli who has been widely hailed for his research and expertise on Chinese Catholicism, the Second Vatican Council, and China-Vatican relations, has passed away.

Professor Ren died at Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing at the age of 79, due to age-old complications made worse by his recent Covid-19 infection, on June 30, Fides news agency reported.

A member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Institute for Research on World Religions, Ren headed the academy's Office of Christianity Research, deepening studies on the Second Vatican Council.

The Never Ending Korean War

In the last few decades, Ren and his wife, Wang Meixiu, also an academic, devoted their time to the field of research on Christianity in modern and contemporary times.

The duo has been “stimulating and appreciated interlocutors of Catholic scholars and representatives of the Holy See who followed more closely the affairs of the Catholic Church in the Peoples Republic of China,” Fides reported.

He was instrumental in giving an unbiased view without “suppressing or censoring the substantial changes in the relationship” between the Catholic Church and China in recent decades.

His books -- "Basic Knowledge of Chinese Catholicism" and "Contemporary Catholicism" – are regarded as must-read reference books on Catholic Church in China, Xinde magazine reported.

Born in 1944 in the Shaanxi province of China, he was among the first generation of children in China who grew up in the shadows of the civil war between 1927 to 1949 and the communist takeover of the country.

As a researcher, he considered the Chinese Catholics to have the same faith as those in other nations, a theme that he had voiced in a 2009 interview with an Italian magazine, 30 Giorni.

"Chinese Catholics are Catholics like everyone else. They have the same faith, they read the same Bible, they go freely to church for Mass, to pray and receive the sacraments,” he told the magazine, Fides reported.

“Like the other Catholics, they love their homeland and want to participate in the life and modernization of China,” he had said.

Ren pointed out that “the Vatican was considered a political enemy of the new China,” which prompted the communist nation to sever formal diplomatic relations with the Holy See in the 1950s.

The anti-imperialist movement sought to push the Chinese Church on the political path of independence and the autonomous appointment of bishops in China.

However, he believed that the faith of Chinese Catholics helped everyone to recognize that the bond of hierarchical communion with the Pope “cannot be canceled” if one wants to be preserved in the Catholic faith.

“This, over time, has also helped the government to redirect its line,” Ren had said.

He believed that the government must recognize the right of Catholics, especially bishops, to publicly display their faith and allegiance to the Pope so that the government-appointed bishops are not considered “officials imposed from outside.”

Around nine years before the Vatican signed an agreement with China in 2018, he invited Vatican officials to take particular account of "the Chinese Church."

He had pointed out that "during all this time [since the 1950s], the fidelity of Chinese Catholics to the faith of the apostles was the decisive factor, even in the evolution of relations with those who run the country politically.”

In an article published by UCA News in 2011, Ren opined that the Church cannot serve two masters and regretted the division and discontent among clergy and the faithful over the disputed appointment and ordination of bishops.

The Vatican – China agreement was renewed in October 2022 for another two years. Among other things, the deal allows both China and Vatican to have a say in the appointment of bishops.

Ren’s funeral was held on July 4, with state honors reserved for members of the Academy of Social Sciences.

