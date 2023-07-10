Chinese evangelist refutes state propaganda

Chen Wensheng alleged the communist regime is plotting to arrest and jail him based on false testimonies

Chinese Christian street evangelist Chen Wensheng alleged the government is conspiring to arrest him based on false testimonies. (Photo: ChinaAid)

A popular Christian street evangelist has alleged that China's communist regime is conspiring to arrest him again by threatening his family and followers to get false testimonies.

Chen Wensheng, a member of the Xiaoqun Church in Hunan Province also dismissed allegations that he had betrayed his community by trying to get them arrested, reported ChinaAid, a US-based Christian rights group.

Chen said his ordeal came to light after he released a statement on social media in June.

“I solemnly promise before God that I will never betray any member I know or testify before the minions of the devil,” Chen had said in the statement.

"Pray that God would grant the families strength and wisdom in the Lord and that they would not be deceived by the devil,” he added.

Chen’s statement came after a Christian couple had called Chen “Judas” and had alleged that he brought the police to their home to arrest them, among other allegations.

The evangelist refuted the allegations by saying he had “never been to their home” and “did not even know where the couple lived.”

Another unnamed Christian alleged that Chen had given statements that he had organized the public evangelism in the area and not Chen, ChinaAid reported.

The Hengyang City State Security and various departments of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had earlier threatened Chen’s wife to force him to stop his religious activities and statements, media reports say.

The officials had also visited the school where Cheng’s daughter-in-law works to intimidate her. They even warned Chen’s granddaughter that she would not be able to take the national civil service exam in the future, ChinaAid reported.

Despite multiple warnings and pressures, Chen has reiterated that he would not “give up the mission God gave him,” and he was determined to “preach the gospel in prison.”

Chen was a drug addict for over ten years before he converted and started preaching in China.

His preaching style involves a public display of a cross with the words “Glorify the Savior” and “Repent and Trust to be Saved.”

In 2021, the National Security Bureau detained Chen and charged him with “illegal evangelism” in public, and later sentenced him to 10 days in administrative detention.

Chen has been detained six times in 2021 alone.

The Chinese government under President Xi Jinping has used a heavy-handed approach toward religious activities in officially atheist China.

Earlier in May, pastor Deng Yanxiang of the Shengjia Church in Shunde of Guangdong and his three co-workers were arrested and charged with the criminal offense of running illegal business operations.

Religious groups are required to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through seven state-sanctioned bodies that oversee the affairs of organized religions in the country.

China is ranked among the worst violators of religious freedom in the world by rights groups.

