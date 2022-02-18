X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

Hao Zhiwei, a female pastor of a house church in Hubei province, had refused to join the state-run church

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 18, 2022 04:24 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2022 04:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace

Feb 17, 2022
2

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
3

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
4

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril

Feb 15, 2022
5

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
6

Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve

Feb 17, 2022
7

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
8

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
9

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls

Feb 16, 2022
10

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

A churchgoer walks up the aisle following Christmas Day Mass at a Protestant church in central Shanghai on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo: Jessica Yang/AFP)

A district court in central China has sentenced a female Christian pastor to eight years in prison for refusing to join Three-Self Church, a state-controlled body regulating Protestant churches.

Echeng District Court in Ezhou in Hubei province sentenced Hao Zhiwei, 51, pastor of a house church in Ezhou, on charges of fraud on Feb. 11, China Aid reported on Feb. 15.

Pastor Hao had been in custody since July 2019 when authorities in Ezhou arrested and detained her for two-and-half years after she refused to join the Three-Self Church.

She was charged with fraud for preaching the Gospel and receiving donations from church members without approval from the state-run Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches and the Christian Council, said her lawyer Si Weijiang.

Si said the case against Hao was unprecedented as for the first time a pastor of a house church was implicated in a fraud case.

The case against Hao was the beginning of a series of lawsuits against pastors and elders of house churches on charges of fraud, he pointed out.

Chinese house churches receive offerings from Christians and use the money to financially support preachers. This conforms to the teaching of the Holy Bible 

Li Yingqiang, an elder of Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, lamented Chinese authorities’ assault on Christian practices and pastors.

“Chinese house churches receive offerings from Christians and use the money to financially support preachers. This conforms to the teaching of the Holy Bible and is adopted by churches all over the world. Christians’ offerings and the church’s support for preachers are closely related to the Christian church’s identity and mission,” Li said in a commentary last November.

He noted that since China adopted new regulations on religious affairs in 2018, the communist government has adopted various means to crack down on house churches, such as imposing a Sinicization policy, removal of crosses, sealing up and demolishing church buildings, banning church offerings and arresting preachers on charges of fraud.

Besides charges of fraud, the authorities have exploited other trumped-up charges to implicate preachers and pastors such as “illegal business operations,” “inciting subversion of state power” and “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pastor Hao Zhiwei graduated from Zhongnan Theological Seminary in 2001. Egangqiao Church in Ezhou assigned her as a preacher thanks to her excellent preaching qualities, according to China Aid.

Due to her reluctance to abide by stringent regulations of the Religious Affairs Bureau, her pastor certificate was denied in 2007.

When the local authorities banned the church, it became a house church. In 2018, the local government issued a notice to demolish the church, which Pastor Hao and church members strongly protested.

As Pastor Hao didn’t cooperate with the local government, she was charged with fraud and arrested on July 31, 2019.  

Whatever the result, I believe God is using this to temper our hearts

The authorities demolished Egangqiao Church in August 2019.

Two other co-workers were arrested with Pastor Hao. They were detained for two years and released on bail. However, Pastor Hao remained in prison. She lost her husband in 2018 and has two sons.

Her elder son Paul expressed frustration over his mother's eight-year jail sentence but has not informed his schoolgoing brother Moses about the sentence so that he won’t be heartbroken.

“Whatever the result, I believe God is using this to temper our hearts,” Paul said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
JEFFREY RAM
PLEASE PRAY FOR THE PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS TO BE BLESSED WITH PEACE AND COURAGE TO FOLLOW JESUS. REFORMADVOCATE.COM NEWS/VIEWS Toronto, Canada Jeffrey S. Ram, Editor, February 16, 2022 INDIA- LIES ABOUT CONVERSION AND VIOLENCE AGAINST CHRISTIANS ARE TO TERRORIZE TRIBALS AND DALITS They are designed to retain Tribals (Scheduled Tribes) and Dalits (Scheduled Castes) in the cage of ignorance, ill health, poverty, and subjugation as make-believe Hindus. The decline of the Christian population from 2.6 percent in the 1971 census to 2.3 percent in 2022 proves that there are no conversions to Christianity. Telling lies of conversion in the name of Lord Shri Ram or after taking oath on Holy Gita and attacking Christian churches and worshippers demean Hindu religion. NIGERIA- THE GOVERNMENT IS IN COLLUSION WITH THE KILLERS OF CHRISTIANS PAKISTAN- 'SERVANT OF GOD' AKASH BASHIR IS CATHOLIC CHURCH OF PAKISTAN'S FIRST OFFICIAL CANDIDATE FOR SAINTHOOD AND MARTYRDOM Details at: https://www.reformadvocate.com/post/india-lies-about-conversion-and-violence-against-christians-are-to-terrorize-tribals-and-dalits REUSE THIS CONTENT/ SHARE THIS POST
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid wave
Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid wave
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Pope appoints ethnic priest as new bishop in Taiwan
Pope appoints ethnic priest as new bishop in Taiwan
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican stats show imbalance in Catholics per priest ratio
Feb 19, 2022
Pope decries warmongering, prays for Eastern Catholics
Feb 19, 2022
Daughters of Charity offer hospice care in Kenya
Feb 19, 2022
Myanmar junta accused of war crimes
Feb 18, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Feb 18, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar
Feb 18, 2022
Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?
Feb 17, 2022
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Feb 17, 2022

Features

Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What do you think you are talking to

What do you think you are talking to?
Zambias president praises Catholic social action

Zambia’s president praises Catholic social action
An aperitif synod for young adult Catholics in Paris

An “aperitif synod” for young adult Catholics in Paris
NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger

NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger
All religions are correct up to a point

All religions are correct, up to a point

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.