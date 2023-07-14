Chinese Communist Party eyes 'full control' of Hong Kong

The head of CCP's Hong Kong and Macao Work Office hopes the Congress will pass plans to take better control of territory

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in Hong Kong in 2020. Chinese Communist Party is allegedly planning to take full control over the politically troubled former British colony. (Photo: Yat Yeung / NurPhoto / AFP)

Activists in Hong Kong and China have decried the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) move to assert full control over the governance of the former British colony and urged it to respect the promises made during the 1997 handover of the territory.

During the meeting of the National People's Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in March, it was decided that its Hong Kong and Macau work offices will take full control of governance in both the Beijing-controlled territories, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 12.

The work office will "deploy the governing power of the central government" in Hong Kong and "maintain national security," under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law which criminalizes public criticism of the authorities by anyone, anywhere in the world, the report stated.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, is also charged with "supporting" the integration of both cities with the rest of China.

Sang Pu, a current affairs commentator, pointed out that the CCP-run new body, Hong Kong and Macao Office, would probably run a “rectification” campaign which could mean that some heads will roll in the local administration.

"It has the spirit of [political] struggle – the more communist the better. Nobody in the Hong Kong government has said anything – they must think there is a crisis coming,” Sang said.

"Everything they do ... will be about demonstrating loyalty – it's a continuation of the spirit of the Cultural Revolution," Sang further added, referring to a political and social purge carried out by communist leader Mao Zedong in 1966-76.

The public debut of the office comes days after Hong Kong's national security police issued arrest warrants and bounties for eight prominent overseas democracy activists and arrested five over suspicion of helping them.

In response to the CCP’s move to take control of Hong Kong governance, US President Joe Biden extended the US state of emergency regarding Hong Kong for one year.

In a July 11 letter to Congress, Biden stated that Beijing’s recent actions were aimed "to fundamentally undermine Hong Kong's autonomy ... [and continue] to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security.

Ted Hui, an exiled former Hong Kong councilor, pointed out that the authority changes and the arrest warrants against the democrats were all a ploy by Beijing to erase the voice of dissent at a global scale.

"These concerted actions [the warrants, arrests, and questioning of family members] were clearly ordered by Beijing. They may not be able to arrest us, but they can make things tough for our families," Hui told RFA.

"It's political law enforcement that uses people as hostages in a kind of psychological warfare. They have started by harassing Nathan Law's family, sending the message that if he does not submit to their will and keep quiet, they will take further action," Hui further added.

Amidst the concerns raised by humanitarian agencies and activists, there have been demands from within the ranks of pro-Beijing supporters to ease the political and legal pressures applied on Hong Kong.

Jinghaihou, a mainland Chinese blogger and a former columnist for a Beijing-backed newspaper in Hong Kong urged the authorities to ease the political crackdown on the city.

Jinghaihou alleged that “Hong Kong is losing its uniqueness under the national security law… there are fears the city has lost its luster. It is neither special nor a particularly attractive destination and has been marginalized on the international stage.”

Surprisingly, the post that cited the removal of books by revolutionary Chinese author Lu Xun from Hong Kong’s Libraries is still permitted to be online, RFA reported.

"Since the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong, a small number of people have gotten into the habit of overdoing the implementation of some policies... of mechanically implementing the government's decisions...” Jinghaihou said.

He further alleged that the officials had stooped low “to the point where Lu Xun is being taken off library shelves, and movies that have nothing to do with politics are no longer being shown," the blogger wrote.

"They always seek left over right, regardless of the consequences," Jinghaihou said, blaming the local government for its "frivolous" use of the law to scare people.

Even the pro-Beijing Sing TaoDaily newspaper on July 11 published an article hitting out at local officials for their "excessive leftism" and calling for a balance between national security, and the need for investment, human rights, and freedom.

Si Ling, a mainland Chinese commentator, pointed out that the article published in Sing Tao Daily was a rebuke to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s heavy-handed approach towards Hong Kong.

"The fact that this article was published is a rebuke to Xi Jinping and a call for change, and also speaks to the influence of those whose views are represented in it," Si told RFA.

"Some people [within the Chinese government] feel pessimistic and lack confidence in a Xi Jinping-style model for governing Hong Kong," Si said.

Johnny Lau, a current affairs commentator said that one or two articles were unlikely to bring change in the situation in Hong Kong.

"Unless there is a long period of easing back, one or two articles are hardly going to change anyone's perception of tightening controls," Lau said.

"Even if there are people in the central government who think a better balance needs to be found, those further down the hierarchy haven't gotten the memo," Lau further added.

Latest News