Chinese Church's first council hailed for lasting impacts

Marking the centenary of the first national meeting of bishops in China, an international symposium in Macau gathered scholars and historians from China, the United States, and Europe to reflect on the Church's growth and challenges in China.

Titled “Primum Concilium Sinense (Shanghai Council): History and Significance,” the meeting at the University of Saint Joseph in Macau on June 26-29 drew about 100 participants, mainly from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and mainland China.

The Shanghai Council, convened on May 15, 1924, was the first and only council of the Church in China. Led by Italian Archbishop Celso Costantini, Pope Pius XI’s apostolic delegate to China, it gathered together over 100 bishops, vicars general and prefects apostolic, religious provincials and superiors, and priests from across China.

In a video message to the participants, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said: "The Shanghai Council was a turning point in the journey of the Catholic Church in China. The concerns it addressed and the responses it gave are, in many ways, still relevant today.

Most participants of the Shanghai Council were foreign missionaries. However, for the first time, native clergy also attended it to discuss various aspects of Church life in their homeland, significantly influencing evangelization in the following decades.

"The Shanghai Council represents a realization of synodality, which is being re-proposed with such force for us also in our time, thanks to the magisterium of Pope Francis," Tagle told the participants at the symposium opening on June 27.

About 18 scholars and experts from across the region presented studies and research exploring the history and significance of the Shanghai Council on the development of the Church in China through the indigenization approach, entrusting dioceses and parishes to native Chinese bishops and priests.

Earlier on May 21, an international conference entitled “100 years since the Concilium Sinense: between history and present" was also held at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome to mark the centenary of the Shanghai Council.

In a video message to the Rome conference, Pope Francis noted that Costantini’s efforts allowed the communion between the Holy See and the Church in China to manifest “fruits of good for all the Chinese people,” according to Vatican News.

“The Lord in China has safeguarded the faith of the people of God along the way,” said the Pope. “And the faith of God's people has been the compass that has shown the way throughout this time, before and after the Council of Shanghai, until today,” Vatican News reported.

Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai, who attended and spoke at the Rome conference, said the church in China "has always remained faithful to its Catholic faith, albeit with great effort to constantly adapt to the new political system" adopted in 1949 with the proclamation of the People's Republic of China.

"We will continue to build the church in China into a holy and Catholic Church that conforms to God's will, accepts China's excellent traditional cultural heritage, and is appreciated by Chinese society today," he said.

The administration of the Catholic Church has been a thorny issue between Rome and Beijing for decades since China severed diplomatic ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover in the 1950s.

A provisional deal signed between the Vatican and China in October 2018 and renewed twice for two years in 2020 and 2022, reportedly allows both parties to have a say in bishop appointments.

If not renewed, the deal is set to expire in October.