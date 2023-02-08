News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
Chinese Christians start prayer campaign amid state purge

Prayer requests were sent to members as authorities in Shanxi province continued to investigate Linfen Covenant House Church

Chinese Christians start prayer campaign amid state purge

A Church is seen at Linfen in China's northern Shaanxi province in this file photo. Members of the Linfen Covenant House Church have circulated prayer requests for the well-being of detained leaders and pastors amid a government crackdown. (Photo: China Christian Daily)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 08, 2023 12:15 PM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2023 12:29 PM GMT

Members of a Protestant House Church in northern China, forcibly shut down last year, launched a prayer campaign for the well-being of detained pastors, leaders, and their family members amid a government crackdown, says a report.

Five prayer requests were sent to the members as the authorities in the Yadou district of Shanxi province have continued an investigation into the Linfen Covenant House Church, China Aid reported on Feb. 7.

Linfen Church and a church-run school were shut down last November, citing unauthorized religious and educational activities, according to Bitter Winter magazine.

Last August, police arrested the church’s preachers -- Li Jie and Han Xiaodong -- and placed them under house arrest. Later, following interrogations of church members, police arrested Wang Qiang, a leader and co-worker of the church.

The three arrested were charged with “fraud” allegedly based on testimonies of church members that they “defrauded” congregants through tithings and offerings.

Linfen Covenant House Church is a sister church of Zion Reformed Church in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, which was raided last November.

The police reportedly disrupted the Sunday liturgy and arrested seven Christians for attending an “illegal gathering” by violating Covid-19 pandemic rules.

Zion Church and Linfen Church have drawn ire from the state for allegedly not joining the state-sanctioned Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TPSM), China Aid reported.

According to China’s repressive new regulations on religious affairs of 2018 all religious groups, religious institutes, and clergy must register with the government and pledge allegiance to the state or face punitive actions.

The move against Linfen Church intensified in 2018 after preacher Li Jie signed a statement of Pastor Wang Yi of Early Rain Covenant Church of Chengdu in Sichuan province.

The declaration titled “Joint Statement by Pastors: A Declaration for the Sake of the Christian Faith” was signed by over 400 Chinese pastors and leaders. The statement criticized China’s ongoing crackdown on religious groups including Christian churches.

After the declaration was made public, police arrested Pastor Wang Yi and some 100 members of the Early Rain Church, drawing criticism from rights groups.

In Shanxi, police allegedly questioned preacher Li Jie multiple times and threatened to send his church’s children to public school, China Aid reported.

During house arrest, police shut off his power and water, and eventually evicted the family during the cold winter.

Church co-worker Wang Qiang’s wife, Wen Huijuan, was eight months pregnant with a second baby when her husband was arrested. She gave birth to a boy in January.

As she had complications in her first pregnancy, she wrote on social media she needed her husband beside her during the crucial period.

She lamented why her kind, honest husband was accused of “fraud” for giving tithes and offering to the church.

Han Xiaodong’s wife Chen Ying wrote a letter to her imprisoned husband on Jan. 12, encouraging him to be steadfast in faith and faithful to God.

“I have recalled all our stories recently. I realized that God called both you and me. I see God’s amazing grace in our marriage and life; God’s plan will continue. I have experienced the marvelous-ness of dancing with the Spirit,” she wrote, China Aid reported.

“…… you always reminded me that people should not put the lamp under a basket. I didn’t get it before, but people living near us all care about us and are curious about us after the incident so that we can share our stories and God’s story with them,” she added.

