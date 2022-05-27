News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Chinese Christians denied passports amid pandemic

Authorities have been rejecting passport applications of Christians seeking to emigrate and study abroad

Christians are seen at a Protestant church after Christmas Mass in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 25, 2021

Christians are seen at a Protestant church after Christmas Mass in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 25, 2021 (Photo: RFA) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 27, 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Updated: May 27, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Christians in eastern China who wish to travel abroad for various reasons including emigration and studies are facing hard times as authorities have denied them passports, citing travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Christians from several families in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces said immigration officials questioned the purpose of their passport applications and later rejected the applications after they discovered their religious adherence, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on May 26.

In Zhejiang's Wenzhou city, which has a significant concentration of Protestant Christians, authorities have reportedly rejected the passport applications of many students seeking overseas education, an education consultant said.

The scenario is similar in Jiangsu province as well. 

"A bunch of students from Wenzhou with a church background had been planning to go and study at overseas universities, but the government has refused to give them passports," said Zhu, a Christian from Xuzhou city in Jiangsu who would be identified only by his surname.
 
"The government is keeping up the pressure and these controls even though the pandemic isn't that serious right now. We have come to another crossroads after 40 years of reform and opening up."

"No gatherings are allowed, in the name of disease prevention, and the authorities will shut down any seminaries linked to house churches if they hear about them"

The denial of passports comes following China’s May announcement that it would tighten control on “non-essential” foreign travel for Chinese nationals, citing a surge in the pandemic in various provinces. However, there was no mention of what might be considered a “necessary” overseas trip.

Chen, a Christian from the southern city of Guangzhou, said his passport application was rejected after immigration officials said traveling during the pandemic was not essential.  

John, a Protestant pastor in Shandong province, noted that not only students but Christians across China are being denied passports.

"Nobody can get or renew a passport," he said. "I think it will be hard for church leaders like me to go overseas in future."

A Christian from Zhejiang province, who spoke on condition of anonymity, commented that the denial of passports and travel bans are part of an ongoing crackdown on Christians by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under its leader Xi Jinping.

"No gatherings are allowed, in the name of disease prevention, and the authorities will shut down any seminaries linked to house churches if they hear about them," the Christian said.

"Some richer families like to send their children to high school overseas, but the government has been discouraging that since the pandemic began"

Another overseas study consultant surnamed Ma said Chinese authorities have tightened immigration controls since the outbreak of the pandemic and it has intensified by now.

"Some richer families like to send their children to high school overseas, but the government has been discouraging that since the pandemic began," Ma said. "You have to say you're going for tourism and not even say you're going to visit relatives; they question everyone very closely."

In March, police in Hunan province of central China issued a notice ordering residents to hand over their passports, which would be returned after the pandemic. 

Amid a new surge in the pandemic more than two years after it was first recorded in Wuhan city, China has rolled out a stringent zero-Covid policy across provinces reporting new cases. The measures include compulsory testing, strict lockdowns and digital health codes.

The curbs have shocked millions of citizens as the country suffers an economic downfall from the pandemic. Media reports suggest many are grappling with food shortages, strict home quarantines and financial uncertainties.

China has registered 1.2 million cases and 5,226 deaths from Covid-19, according to Our World in Data.

