Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy

The news about the sentence became public this week due to difficulty in getting information from the communist-ruled nation

Chinese Christian Gao Heng is seen holding a sign at a subway station in Guangzhou to call on people for repentance and prayer on Tiananmen Sqaure tragedy anniversary on June 4, 2021

Chinese Christian Gao Heng is seen holding a sign at a subway station in Guangzhou to call on people for repentance and prayer on Tiananmen Sqaure tragedy anniversary on June 4, 2021. (Photo: Weibo via Bitter Winter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 04, 2023 10:42 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

A court in southern China sentenced a Christian man to one year and ten months imprisonment nearly two years after he was arrested allegedly for holding a sign commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989.  

The court in Panyu district in Guangzhou, the capital of the Guangdong province sentenced Gao Heng after he was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” on March 21, Bitter Winter magazine reported on April 3.

Due to the difficulty to get information from the communist-ruled nation, the news about the sentence became public this week.

Heng, 38, is a member and volunteer of the Bible Reformed Church, a Protestant house church in Guangzhou that has been under pressure allegedly for not joining the state-sanctioned Protestant church body, the Three-Self Patriotic Association.

The church, founded in 2010, was shut down in September 2018 following several notices and raids by local security and religious affairs officials, says a report.

The church’s pastor and some Christians were arrested for running “illegal study programs.”

Heng was arrested in June 2021, shortly after he stood at a subway station in Guangzhou holding a sign: “June 4, Pray for the Country” on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 by China’s military.

The brutal crackdown on the student-led pro-democracy movement in Beijing left hundreds killed and remains one of the bloodiest suppression of dissent and democratic movements in China.

Later, Heng also posted on the social media site Weibo about the tragedy, a call to repentance, and prayer.

“Although all social suffering is often attributed to the ugliness of the system and politics, at its root, however, it always stems from the deep-rooted sinfulness in the hearts of people. In terms of this sinfulness, we are not fundamentally different from the deciders, commanders, and executors of the massacre,” he wrote.

“We thank the Lord that, although we are all sinners, we have received freely grace from God, repented and confessed our sins, accepted Jesus as Lord, and thus became children of God,” he added.

The message he posted was from the Chinese Christians’ 2009 Declaration on the 20th Anniversary of the June 4 Massacre whose main drafter was the now-imprisoned Pastor Wang Yi from Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu.

Heng was detained on June 5 and shown formally arrested on July 12. The trial started on Feb. 11 last year. He remains incarcerated at Detention Center 2 in Guangzhou.

He was earlier detained and harassed in 2020 after he was caught holding a sign calling for “Respect for Life” and “Opposition to Abortion” on Children’s Day.

Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy
