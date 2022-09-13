Chinese Christian charities raise funds online

Tencent’s 99 Giving Day, the largest online fundraising campaign, ran from Sept. 1-10 this year

The volunteers of Christian charity, the Beatitudes Foundation in Hainan Province of China are seen during their annual meeting in March this year. The charity is among a dozen of Christian aid groups that raised funds for their projects to support disadvantaged communities. (Photo: China Christian Daily)

Christian charities have raised funds for their projects to assist disadvantaged people, especially the sick and disabled people, by encouraging people to donate during the annual philanthropy campaign.

The charities received funds during Tencent’s 99 Giving Day, the largest online fundraising campaign, which ran from Sept. 1—10 this year, China Christian Daily reported on Sept. 13.

Ji'nan Faith, Hope & Love Disability Service Center in Shandong Province of northeast China launched a project to assist autistic adults to find jobs last year. The charity has received more than 370,000 yuan (US$ 53,449) in donations so far.

Elim Home in Xuchang City, in China’s northern Henan Province, has raised money to continue services for orphans and children of the prisoners. The charity offers children in need various support such as professional guidance, experiential learning activities, spiritual counseling, and special learning sessions for children with difficulties.

"Love My Neighbor" Community Service & Development Center in Beijing also launched a fundraiser. The charity provides beds, meals, and spiritual companionship for families who come to the Chinese capital city for medical treatment of their seriously ill children.

Shanghai Agape Foundation raised funds for three groups of people they support – care packages for the needy including the elderly, support treatment of children with clubfoot, and help cancer patients and their families to ease their stress.

The National Council of Young Women’s Christian Associations (YWCAs) has sought donations for two projects run by Nanjing YWCA. The projects offer physical and spiritual support to the elderly with themed lectures and medical clinics and carry out various activities for the mentally challenged people such as mountain climbing, horticulture therapy, and outings.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Young Men’s Christian Associations (YMCAs) has launched a new project to help children and teenagers from 6 to 18 years old relieve their psychological pressure by teaching them health concepts and healthy living skills.

The Fujian Suixin Public Service Center in Xiamen, Fujian province funds the well-being of 20 mentally challenged young people.

Renai Marriage and Family Service Center in central China’s Anhui Province has also participated in the campaign. The group provided solutions to marital problems through themed lectures, salon activities, and camps for couples.

Amity Home of Blessings in Nanjing of Jiangsu province offers services to autistic children. It joined the fundraising campaign to support children with autism to help them receive inclusive education by improving their study habits and learning abilities as required in public schools. The funds raised will also pay part of the rent of institutions used for education for the children.

Amity Foundation has also rolled out two projects in Shanghai with funds from donors, the report said.

Ark Caring Home provides accommodation and care services for cancer patients and their families, and Dorcas Palliative Care Center carries out its volunteer training and visiting care for children with advanced cancer and the elderly with severe illness.

The Beatitudes Foundation in Hainan Province of southern China has raised funds to help treat children with thalassemia.

