X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Chinese Catholics seek to deepen their faith

Catholics in Beijing, Jiangxi and Guangdong read Bible, recite rosary for spiritual solace

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 22, 2022 07:36 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 07:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
4

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
5

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
6

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
7

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
8

Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit

Feb 21, 2022
9

Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

Feb 21, 2022
10

Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Chinese Catholics seek to deepen their faith

A parish priest in Jiangxi province of China hands over a Bible to a parishioner. (Photo: Fides.org)  

Catholics in various dioceses of communist China are being encouraged to read the Bible and to contemplate more on the life of Jesus as they make efforts to deepen their faith in the synodal spirit.

The Archdiocese of Beijing in the national capital has announced 2022 as the Year of the Son of God following the Year of God in 2021, reported the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

In his Christmas message, Beijing Archbishop Joseph Li Shan had encouraged the faithful to dedicate the year in Bible reading so that they can “meditate on the life of Jesus, draw closer to his cross and make Jesus more visible in their daily lives.”   

In February, each parishioner in Beijing Archdiocese read a chapter from the Gospel of Mark.

Moreover, parishes and other church groups have been arranging year-long Bible-related programs involving reading, study sessions and quiz competitions.

In the Diocese of Jian, capital city of Jiangxi province, parish priests have distributed Bibles to Catholics during a Mass marking the Chinese New Year. The diocese is celebrating 2022 as the Year of the Word of God.

Franciscan friar Giovanni da Montecorvino, who arrived in what is now Beijing in 1293, established the first Catholic mission in China

Church officials say distributing Bibles is a gesture to recall the importance of the Word of God in the everyday lives of Christians to make the Scripture relevant.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Shantou in Guangdong province is observing the Year of the Rosary from Feb. 11 to Feb. 11, 2023, to mark the 164th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

Diocesan officials have encouraged Catholics to recite a rosary every day with different intentions such as peace in the world, end of the pandemic, unity of the Church, growth of vocations and consolidation of the life of faith.

Nestorian missionaries, who had their origins in Asia Minor and Syria, are believed to have brought the Christian faith to China after their arrival in the then Chinese capital of Chang’an (Xi’an) during the rule of the Tang dynasty in 635 AD.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Franciscan friar Giovanni da Montecorvino, who arrived in what is now Beijing in 1293, established the first Catholic mission in China. The Russian Orthodox Church marked its footprint in China in 1715 and Protestants started their mission in 1807.

In 2010, a nationwide survey by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences found the nation had 23 million Protestant Christians out of a total population of 1.3 billion.

Official figures in China estimated some 6 million Catholics, which only includes members of the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

The Holy Spirit Study Center of Hong Kong Diocese estimated in 2012 that China has about 12 million Catholics in both the state-sponsored church and the unregistered church that pledges allegiance to the pope.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Buddhist monks accuse Korean govt of anti-Buddhist bias
Buddhist monks accuse Korean govt of anti-Buddhist bias
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide
South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide
Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years
Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years
Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid wave
Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid wave
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Feb 22, 2022
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters
Feb 22, 2022
Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt
Feb 22, 2022
Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta
Feb 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop

Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop
ExLefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ex-Lefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace
Spains Catholic bishops move tepidly to audit abuse cases

Spain’s Catholic bishops move tepidly to “audit” abuse cases
Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.