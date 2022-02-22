Chinese Catholics seek to deepen their faith

Catholics in various dioceses of communist China are being encouraged to read the Bible and to contemplate more on the life of Jesus as they make efforts to deepen their faith in the synodal spirit.

The Archdiocese of Beijing in the national capital has announced 2022 as the Year of the Son of God following the Year of God in 2021, reported the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

In his Christmas message, Beijing Archbishop Joseph Li Shan had encouraged the faithful to dedicate the year in Bible reading so that they can “meditate on the life of Jesus, draw closer to his cross and make Jesus more visible in their daily lives.”

In February, each parishioner in Beijing Archdiocese read a chapter from the Gospel of Mark.

Moreover, parishes and other church groups have been arranging year-long Bible-related programs involving reading, study sessions and quiz competitions.

In the Diocese of Jian, capital city of Jiangxi province, parish priests have distributed Bibles to Catholics during a Mass marking the Chinese New Year. The diocese is celebrating 2022 as the Year of the Word of God.

Church officials say distributing Bibles is a gesture to recall the importance of the Word of God in the everyday lives of Christians to make the Scripture relevant.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Shantou in Guangdong province is observing the Year of the Rosary from Feb. 11 to Feb. 11, 2023, to mark the 164th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

Diocesan officials have encouraged Catholics to recite a rosary every day with different intentions such as peace in the world, end of the pandemic, unity of the Church, growth of vocations and consolidation of the life of faith.

Nestorian missionaries, who had their origins in Asia Minor and Syria, are believed to have brought the Christian faith to China after their arrival in the then Chinese capital of Chang’an (Xi’an) during the rule of the Tang dynasty in 635 AD.

Franciscan friar Giovanni da Montecorvino, who arrived in what is now Beijing in 1293, established the first Catholic mission in China. The Russian Orthodox Church marked its footprint in China in 1715 and Protestants started their mission in 1807.

In 2010, a nationwide survey by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences found the nation had 23 million Protestant Christians out of a total population of 1.3 billion.

Official figures in China estimated some 6 million Catholics, which only includes members of the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

The Holy Spirit Study Center of Hong Kong Diocese estimated in 2012 that China has about 12 million Catholics in both the state-sponsored church and the unregistered church that pledges allegiance to the pope.