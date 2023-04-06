News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Chinese Catholics donate for the poor ahead of Easter

Jinde Charities raised thousands of dollars for charitable works in the previous campaigns

Children with special needs are seen at center in a social center in Shaanxi province of China in this file photo. Catholics in China donated ahead of Easter to support charitable works of Catholic-run Jinde Charities

Children with special needs are seen at center in a social center in Shaanxi province of China in this file photo. Catholics in China donated ahead of Easter to support charitable works of Catholic-run Jinde Charities. (Photo: Jinde Charities)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 06, 2023 08:21 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2023 08:24 AM GMT

Catholics in China have joined a fundraiser campaign to support charitable works for the poor and needy ahead of Easter Sunday.

The campaign, promoted by Catholic-run Jinde (Faith) Charities, started on Palm Sunday, April 2, and runs across Catholic dioceses in China, Fides news agency reported.

Beginning six years ago, the initiative to collect donations from Catholics ahead of Easter has become a major fundraiser for the charity group, which for the past 26 years has been engaged in charitable works in mainland China with local and international donations.

The campaign has been “very well received” by bishops, priests, and laity, who see it as an opportunity “to unite the whole Church, and together bear witness to faith and charity,” Fides reported.

The collection of donations came days after Catholics across China joined in special prayers in parish churches and homes for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis who has been recently hospitalized for treatment.

Jinde Charities reported that previous fund collections have been encouraging. In the first five years, about 4,697,660, 27 yuan (US$683,294) were collected from donations. The funds have been utilized to offer healthcare, psychological support, reconstruction, and rehabilitation projects in areas affected by natural disasters in China and abroad.

Funded projects also include relief initiatives supported after floods and earthquakes in various parts of China, as well as those promoted after the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan, the volcano eruption in Guatemala, and the tsunami in Indonesia in 2018.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, donations from Catholics in China and abroad amounted to more than 30 million yuan (US$4.3 million). The fund was used to provide masks, machinery, and medical supplies in most affected areas in China and other countries.

Jinde Charities, founded in 1997, is the first non-profit civil society service organization of the Catholic Church in China. It was approved by the government in 1998.

The word “Jinde” also pays tribute to Bishop Hou Jinde of the Xingtai Diocese, who died on May 21, 1994, and was known for helping the poor.

During the donation campaign, the charity group appealed to Catholics and people of goodwill to help in carrying out charitable works.

"We will continue promoting works of charity, and walking together to build a harmonious society," because, "Jesus said: 'whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me' ".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chanting the Passion of Christ in the Philippines Chanting the Passion of Christ in the Philippines
Pope lauds Korean Catholics for aid to quake victims Pope lauds Korean Catholics for aid to quake victims
Indian state lifts ban on religious visiting prisons Indian state lifts ban on religious visiting prisons
Chinese Catholics donate for the poor ahead of Easter Chinese Catholics donate for the poor ahead of Easter
Christians float political party in northern Indian state Christians float political party in northern Indian state
When Buddhist girl grows up in Mongolian parish When Buddhist girl grows up in Mongolian parish
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Lingling

Apostolic Prefecture of Lingling

Lingling, the former name of Yongzhou, is one of two urban districts of Yongzhou City, Hunan

Read more
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Diocese of Chengdu

Diocese of Chengdu

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, in southwestern China, is about 1,800 kilometers southwest to Beijing. The

Read more
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.