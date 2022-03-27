China

Chinese Catholics battle against raging pandemic

Catholic priests, nuns and laypeople in Jiangxi province have joined local communities to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Catholic volunteers carry out testing of churchgoers in front of a church entrance in Jiangxi province of China. (Photo: chinacatholic.cn)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 27, 2022 01:57 AM GMT

Catholics in southeast China have taken to the front line to battle a new Covid-19 outbreak that has been raging across various Chinese territories.

In parishes of Jiangxi province, Catholics are involved in preventive measures including testing, contact tracing and other forms of medical assistance, says a report from the state-sanctioned Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC).

Churches have issued a notice to all priests and parishioners to respond to the call of duty as good citizens by undertaking social responsibility at individual and community levels during the health crisis, it noted.

For example, Catholic priests Father Wang Fuyuan and Father Gao Jianjun have been leading volunteer teams to conduct medical testing and maintain fully fledged isolation centers.

The teams have paired up with local community health staff to serve people in need around the clock.

Local youth groups have been playing an active role in battling the pandemic. They have prepared and installed signs for prevention and control of Covid and continue to spread health awareness messages on social media platforms like WeChat.

“Amid the pandemic, we must do a good job not just as Catholics but also as good citizens”

“Hello, please stop for a while and take your body temperature,” reads one sign.

"For the health and safety of you and others, you must remember to wear a mask when you go out," reads another poster.

Since March 16, Sister Xue Lixin from Yingtan Parish has been serving Meiyuan community with government health workers to inspect vehicles and pedestrians entering and leaving the community.

“Amid the pandemic, we must do a good job not just as Catholics but also as good citizens,” the nun said.

In Shangqing Church, Catholic nuns Sister Cheng Anying and Sister Fang Meilan have joined a volunteer team to conduct testing and collect swabs for sampling of Catholics at the church entrance. They have set up chairs and tables and displayed banners promoting their scheme.

In Fuzhou, Catholics are conducting community activities including cleaning up their areas and carrying out preventive measures such as testing.

Bishop John Baptist Li Suguang of Nanchang Archdiocese has called on on local Catholics to express “the Christian spirit of benevolence” in battling the pandemic. The prelate organized a meeting of priests, religious and lay Catholics to set up the Church’s plan of action to fight the pandemic on the front line.

China has been recording nearly 5,000 new cases daily, forcing authorities in cities and provinces to enforce strict lockdowns and mass testing of residents

“The fight against the epidemic requires the concerted efforts of all the people of the province, including our Catholic priests and Catholics. In the face of the pandemic, no one can stay out of the battle,” Bishop Li said.

China has seen a sharp rise in new infections in recent weeks, more than two years after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan that spread across the globe. People in many parts of China have lived under some of the toughest Covid-19 control measures.

China has been recording nearly 5,000 new cases daily, forcing authorities in cities and provinces to enforce strict lockdowns and mass testing of residents.

China’s special administrative region Hong Kong has been reeling under the worst outbreak. The city has recorded 1.1 million infections and 6,770 deaths from Covid-19, mostly in recent weeks.

