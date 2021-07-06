X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail

No one can meet the activist because of the Covid-19 situation, a detention center employee claimed

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 06, 2021 08:25 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2021 08:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
7

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
8

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Pope Francis appoints new Indonesian bishop, archbishop

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail

Screen grab of a Jan. 21, 2019, Hong Kong television interview with activist and writer Pang Jian, who has been detained since January on suspicion of 'splitting the country' in Hebei's Gaobeidian city. (Photo: RFA)

A 30-year-old Catholic writer, arrested in China’s northern province of Hebei on suspicion of secession six months ago, remains in jail with his family unable to meet him.

Police detained Pang Jian, who writes under the pen name Gao Yang, in January at his home in Pangcheng village, Radio Free Asia reported, quoting his father.

Pang was arrested after he reported on forced demolitions and evictions in rural areas around Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, said his father Pang Jingxian in a recent interview with RFA.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"They have been doing coronavirus testing around here lately, and he went to line up [to get tested]," he said. "Somehow, I'm not sure exactly how, the police detained him while he was there."

The police also raided his home and took away his belongings.

“We didn't hear anything for a while," but later received notices of his detention and formal arrest dated Jan. 15 and Jan. 28 respectively, Pang Jingxian said.

He took photos of most Catholic churches in Hebei and wrote about Catholic customs and architectural features

The detention notice said the writer was detained at Gaobeidian Detention Center at 11am on Jan. 15 on suspicion of inciting secession.

Pang Jingxian said he went to visit his son but could not contact him there. "We can't get hold of him now, and we haven't found a lawyer," he said.

Pang Jian had written about Hebei's Catholics and their unique culture, according to his US-based friend Ryan Shi.

He took photos of most Catholic churches in Hebei and wrote about Catholic customs and architectural features.

Related News

Pang Jian also featured in Hong Kong media speaking about Hebei’s underground Catholic community, which refuses to be part of the state-sanctioned church.

An employee of Gaobeidian Detention Center told RFA by phone on July 3 that Pang Jian was still being held there on suspicion of inciting secession.

His health was "very good," the employee said when asked if he suffered from any mental or physical health issues.

No one is allowed to visit him because of the pandemic situation, the employee said.

"One reason is that the case isn't yet closed and the other is the coronavirus situation, so no visits are allowed,” the employer said.

Also Read

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary
Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood
Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Jul 6, 2021
Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention
Jul 6, 2021
Cardinal Ranjith opposes filling of Sri Lankan wetlands
Jul 6, 2021
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail
Jul 6, 2021
Military bishop leads prayers for Philippine crash victims
Jul 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021

Features

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clanbased polls

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clan-based polls

Pope bishop call for truce after antimonarchy stir in Eswatini

Pope, bishop call for truce after anti-monarchy stir in Eswatini
The Church between global West and global Catholic

The Church between “global West” and “global Catholic”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.