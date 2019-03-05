 
       
CH ID IN VN
Newsletter Sign Up
News » Persecution » China

Chinese bishop back in detention, vicar general in custody

Authorities ramp up religious suppression in Hebei amid long-running dispute
Chinese bishop back in detention, vicar general in custody

Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua in August 2018 when he was taken to a government 'study class.' (Photo supplied)

ucanews.com reporter, Hong Kong
China
March 29, 2019
A Chinese bishop is back in detention and a vicar general in custody amid a long-running dispute between a group of Beijing-affiliated priests and a diocese of the underground church in the northern province of Hebei.

Sources in the underground Catholic community told ucanews.com that coadjutor Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua was taken into custody by government officials at 8 a.m. on March 29 after he received a text message on his mobile phone informing him of his pending arrest. His whereabouts are unknown.

Vicar general Father Zhang Jianlin was taken into custody by officials from the provincial religious department on March 28, the source said, adding he had faced severe travel restrictions since his identity papers were confiscated.

He was not even allowed to buy a bus ticket to travel to a neighboring city, the source said.

Bishop Cui has been regularly detained by the provincial government. He was released in January and promptly issued a letter urging his congregation to accept the leadership of the vicar general and the diocesan board.

“The government’s aim is to paralyze the diocese. If the diocese fails to manage the community, then the government will use this as an opportunity to take it over,” a priest from the underground community, who declined to be named, told ucanews.com.

He said control of the diocese would then be handed to the official church.

Another source and member of the underground congregation said complaints had been made to the Vatican but Rome had fallen silent on the issue and the plight endured by underground communities across China.

He said the last time the Vatican spoke out against the suppression of the underground communities only came after the German ambassador to China expressed public concern for Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou who was detained in 2017.

“This is why the Vatican is silently complicit in the disappearance of church leaders from underground communities,” he said.

Critics say the Vatican has adopted a go-soft policy in China, with negotiations aimed at restoring ties between Beijing and the Holy See taking precedent over the plight of parishioners of the underground church, which claims Chinese-appointed priests are simply a prop for the atheist central government.

Sign up to receive UCAN Daily Full Bulletin
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter
Related Reports
China's religious clampdown sparks increasing concern
Hebei bans pilgrimage reports as China steps up repression
Despite religious repression, Sino-Vatican deal is significant
Make a difference!
We work tirelessly each day to support the mission
of the Church by giving voice to the voiceless.
Your donation will add volume to our effort.
Or choose your own donation amount
Latest News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father Bill Grimm

Lent is a time for me to come to my senses and return to my Father
Indonesia church group tackles menace to mangroves

Environmentalists accuse salt firm of brazenly illegally destroying forest, people's livelihoods
Rule by law but no rule of law in Thailand

Murky election leaves 'Land of the Free' even further away from true democracy and justice
Chinese bishop back in detention, vicar general in custody

Authorities ramp up religious suppression in Hebei amid long-running dispute

25 dead, scores injured in Bangladesh blaze

Govt officials say Dhaka commercial building did not have adequate fire safety equipment
From Our Partner
La Croix International
After Abu Dhabi
The gifts of poetry and Down syndrome
What heritage?


Back to top
News
Features
Commentary
Series
Voiceless of Asia
Social Justice
Church & Society
Make a donation
About us
Contact us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2019, UCANews.com All rights reserved
© Copyright 2019, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved
Expect for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance.
No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
Follow us:
About us
Contact us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy