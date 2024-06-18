Chinese artist’s Australia ‘junk’ exhibit mocks China’s censorship

An Australia-based Chinese artist is hitting back at communist-ruled China’s ongoing attempts to censor cultural expression far beyond its borders through an exhibition in Sydney depicting “garbage” content produced when freedom of expression is stifled.

In a performance art exhibit at Sydney's Passage Gallery titled “Junk,” artist Xiao Lu creates live artwork within “red lines,” of neon strips indicating government censorship, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on June 17.

"In Chinese, we use the phrase 'red lines' to denote lines that can't be crossed," Xiao said adding that according to Chinese belief "if you cross them [red lines], something bad will happen."

Xiao also warned that even exhibition venues in Australia can be wary of annoying the Chinese government and added that “it's not just in China that Beijing stifles creativity.”

"Even here, it's rare to see an exhibit that truly reflects the reality of China," Xiao said. Her exhibition is scheduled to run until July 19.

At the exhibit, Xiao creates live artwork while remaining within the red lines created by the neon strips and then crumples up her artwork and tosses it away like trash.

Xiao pointed out that many Sydney-based art galleries have frequent shows year-round by Chinese artists which are lavishly sponsored by Chinese companies.

"Most of those exhibits focus on work with 'Chinese characteristics' that is overwhelmingly unrelated to political and social reality in China today," Xiao said.

"This is increasingly similar to what's happening in China, where most of the works I see are devoid of content," Xiao lamented.

Xiao emphasized that contemporary art shouldn't be about “eulogizing something, or focusing on superficial form,” but it should “face up to the problems of the age it is living in and raise questions about them.”

"I don't see this kind of work in China, but I only see it rarely in Australia, which is a problem,” Xiao warned.

Xiao accused Sydney's Vermilion Art Gallery of inviting her to author an article on China’s stringent restrictions of the zero-COVID era and not publishing the article she wrote.

"It was during the pandemic [restrictions], and I wrote an article about [the] lockdown. But the gallery didn't dare to publish it,” Xiao alleged.

RFA said it had approached Vermilion Art and invited them to respond to Xiao's allegations, but no reply had been received at the time of publishing this report.

Kacey Wong, a Taiwan-based artist who went to art school in Australia, agreed with Xiao’s views that Beijing is packaging approved forms of art to be shown in overseas galleries.

"They take ancient Chinese culture and add various Communist Party-influenced elements to it, then export it as a form of soft-power infiltration and soft-power confrontation," Wong alleged.

"The Chinese Communist Party turns every walk of life into a battlefield," Wong lamented.

In January this year, Xiao had boycotted an exhibition of Chinese art linked to former Australian Ambassador Geoff Raby.

Xiao had alleged that Raby had been lauded by the Communist Party newspaper the People's Daily in December 2019 for his uncritical attitude to Beijing, RFA reported.

In February, Xiao held an exhibition in Melbourne that hit back at Beijing's suppression of the 2019 Hong Kong protests and its clearance operations targeting the low-income population in the Chinese capital, RFA reported.