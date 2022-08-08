News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

China's Taiwan military drills draw to a close

Beijing has raged at the trip by Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected US official, to the island in decades

China's Taiwan military drills draw to a close

A Chinese military jet flies over Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on Aug. 6. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 08, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing has raged at the trip by Pelosi -- the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taiwan in decades -- ripping up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, most notably on climate change and defense.

It has also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles in what analysts have described as practice for a blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island -- which China claims as its territory.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Those exercises were supposed to end on Sunday, but neither Beijing nor Taipei confirmed their conclusion, though Taiwan's transport ministry said it had seen some evidence suggesting at least a partial drawdown.

Beijing conducted "exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.

Taipei's defense ministry confirmed China had dispatched "planes, vessels and drones... simulating attacks on Taiwan's main island and on ships in our waters".

It detected 66 air force planes and 14 warships operating in the Taiwan Strait, of which 22 crossed the median line and the extended area of the unofficial demarcation in the waters that separate Taiwan and China.

Beijing does not recognize that demarcation.

China also sent at least one drone over Taiwan's outlying Kinmen islands, forcing troops to respond with flares, local authorities said.

China's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the expected conclusion of the drills. A Taiwan defense ministry official told reporters to "ask the country conducting them to explain".

Early Monday, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua issued a short report that did not mention the conclusion of the drills.

The exercises tested "tactics of systems warfare under information-based conditions, and honed and improved the capabilities to destroy crucial island targets with precision strikes," Xinhua quoted air force officer Zhang Zhi as saying.

Taiwan's transport ministry said six of the seven "temporary danger zones" China had warned airlines to avoid ceased to be in effect as of noon on Sunday, signaling a partial drawdown of the drills.

It said the seventh zone, in waters east of Taiwan, would remain in effect until 10:00 am Monday (0200 GMT).

"Relevant flights and sailings can gradually resume," the ministry said.

Taipei said some routes were still affected in the seventh area, and authorities would continue to monitor ship movements there.

'Jeopardising' peace 

Beijing has also announced fresh drills in the Yellow Sea -- located between China and the Korean peninsula -- to take place until August 15.

In response, Taiwan said it had mobilized a "joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system to closely monitor the enemy situation" as well as sending planes and vessels.

Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan's premier, said China is "barbarously using military action" to disturb peace in the Taiwan Strait.

"We call on the Chinese government not to go around wielding its military power, showing its muscles everywhere and jeopardizing the peace of the region," he told reporters Sunday.

Taipei's foreign ministry said the drills threatened "the region and even the world".

To show how close it has got to Taiwan's shores, the Chinese military released a video of an air force pilot filming the island's coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

The Eastern Command also shared a photo it said was of a warship on patrol with Taiwan's shoreline visible in the background.

Ballistic missiles were also fired over Taiwan's capital during the drills, according to Chinese state media.

'A dangerous opponent' 

Taiwan has remained defiant throughout China's saber-rattling, insisting it will not be cowed by its "evil neighbor".

But experts have warned the drills have revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military capable of carrying out a grueling blockade of the island as well as obstructing US forces from coming to its aid.

"In some areas, the PLA might even surpass US capabilities," Grant Newsham, a researcher at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies and a former US Navy officer, told AFP, referring to China's military by its official name.

"If the battle is confined to the area right around Taiwan, today's Chinese navy is a dangerous opponent -- and if the Americans and Japanese do not intervene for some reason, things would be difficult for Taiwan."

The scale and intensity of China's drills -- as well as Beijing's withdrawal from key talks on climate and defense -- have triggered outrage in the United States and other democracies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "determined to act responsibly" to avoid a major global crisis.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian parish apologizes for pop songs at Mass Indonesian parish apologizes for pop songs at Mass
Church seeks help for families of Korean suicide victims Church seeks help for families of Korean suicide victims
Hopes raised as 'fragile' Gaza truce holds Hopes raised as 'fragile' Gaza truce holds
China's Taiwan military drills draw to a close China's Taiwan military drills draw to a close
Pope wants faithful 'to be the light of the world today' Pope wants faithful 'to be the light of the world today'
Global union of religions shows solidarity with Myanmar Global union of religions shows solidarity with Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change

The Catholic Church can return to democratic assemblies, Protestant style, or embrace reform that gives councils a role in deliberation, but not in decision-making

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.