China’s role in the reconciliation of Iran and Saudi Arabia

Diplomatic relations were disrupted in 2016 after Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran was attacked
Representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia are pictured with a Chinese diplomat (center) during a meeting. (Photo: La Civilta Cattolica)
In Beijing on March 10, 2023, representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in which they pledged to restore diplomatic relations within two months. These had been disrupted in 2016 after Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran was attacked following the execution of Shiite cleric, Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, in Saudi Arabia.
The full import of this event becomes clear when one considers what happened just under five years ago, on September 22, 2018, and soon after. A military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz had been attacked that day, leaving 25 people killed and many more injured. Iran’s leader, Ali Khamenei, had reacted by linking the attack to “plots by U.S. vassal states in the region” and General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary National Guard, had promised devastating revenge.
Read the complete feature here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with La Civilta Cattolica.
Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the
In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima
Gandhinagar is the capital of Gujarat state and one of the greenest cities in the world. The Church in Gandhinagar is
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...
The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...