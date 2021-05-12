X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan

Christians among 10,000 seeking new lives to escape persecution by communist authorities

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

Published: May 12, 2021 07:09 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2021 10:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
4

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
5

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
6

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
7

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
8

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
9

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
10

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan

A Presbyterian church in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo: Wikipedia)

About 10,000 Hong Kong residents including members and leaders of Christian churches have moved to Taiwan this year after being accused of inciting subversion of the state under the repressive national security law in the former British colony, says International Christian Concern (ICC).

The mass exodus is another vivid example of how the communist regime in China has continued its persecution of religions within its borders and is determined to expand its reign of persecution beyond the mainland and even outside the country, ICC said in a press statement on May 10.

The global Christian body that documents Christian persecution across the world expressed grave concerns over the recent arrest, jailing and denial of bail to radio host Edward Wan, who launched a crowdfunding project last year to support Hong Kong protesters to study in Taiwan in collaboration with the Presbyterian Church.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hong Kong police blocked access to the church’s website for breaching the national security law. Wan had raised funds through his programs and some funds were channeled to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan to support asylum seekers in the country. 

ICC lamented that since Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration of Carrie Lam, its Catholic chief executive, passed the national security law last June at the behest of Chinese authorities, religious leaders who had long supported democracy and freedom of speech in the city have faced significant pressure.

The law criminalizes a wide range of activities as subversive and seditious and against the interests of the hitherto autonomous city. It sparked a global outcry as it is deemed a blatant betrayal of China’s promise of greater autonomy and freedom under the “one country, two systems” framework when the British handed over the city in 1997. Critics described the law as the last nail in the coffin of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong.

China has been aggressively persecuting religious groups including Christians who are associated with state-approved religions and religious bodies

Dozens of pro-democracy activists and politicians including Christians have been arrested, prosecuted and jailed under the law. 

Many Christian leaders and church members have been accused of subversion and sedition under the law, triggering the exodus to Taiwan.

“Hong Kong pastors and Christian professors have sought refuge in Taiwan and more continue to come. Others have gone elsewhere, with some settling in the UK,” Pastor Huang Chun-seng of the Chi-Nan Presbyterian Church in Taiwan told ICC.

For years, China has been aggressively persecuting religious groups including Christians who are not associated with state-approved religions and religious bodies.

Related News

Hundreds of members of Christian churches including Catholics have been arrested and tortured for choosing to worship in institutions and house churches outside the state-run Three Self-Church and Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

Churches have been raided and closed, church leaders jailed and church members harassed and intimidated for practicing faiths deemed illegal by the state.

Chinese authorities have also continued to crack down on Christian charities including orphanages for poor and disabled children, accusing them of being illegally associated with religious groups and “indoctrinating children” for conversion.

A 2020 ICC report documented how China uses legal mechanisms including administrative decrees to suppress religions and religious practices in the guise of the Sinicization of religion — the imposition of strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy and supporting the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

A Freedom House report ranks China among the worst 10 offenders against religious freedom in the world. In 2017, Freedom House found that “at least 100 million believers belong to groups facing high or very high levels of religious persecution, namely Protestant Christians, Tibetan Buddhists, Uyghur Muslims and Falun Gong practitioners.”

Also Read

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
Thousands pay tribute to South Korean cardinal
Thousands pay tribute to South Korean cardinal
China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
May 12, 2021
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
May 12, 2021
Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
May 12, 2021
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
May 12, 2021
Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader
May 12, 2021
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
May 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Antigonish Activist

Antigonish Activist
Pope Francis creates new ministry for Catholic lay people

Pope Francis creates new “ministry” for Catholic lay people
The lungs of evangelization

The lungs of evangelization
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.