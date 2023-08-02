China's capital battered by unprecedented rains

Beijing's weather service described the downpour as heaviest since records began about 140 years ago
This photo taken on Aug. 1 shows people evacuating from a flooded area after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, Baoding city, in China's northern Hebei province. (Photo: AFP)
Rains that pummelled Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city's weather service said Wednesday.
"The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimeters, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said, adding it was the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years".
Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, following its battering of the Philippines.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.
On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV said the rains had killed at least 11 people in Beijing, two of whom were workers "killed on duty during rescue and relief" operations.
Thirteen people were still missing, but another 14 had been found safe, the broadcaster said.
In neighboring Hebei province, where over 800,000 people were evacuated, nine people were killed and six were missing, it said.
Another two casualties were reported in northeastern Liaoning province over the weekend.
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for "every effort" to rescue those "lost or trapped" by the rains.
China has been experiencing extreme weather and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.
The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year, as it nears China's east coast.
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West
Qingdao Diocese covers seven districts (Chengyang, Huangdao, Laoshan, Licang, Jiaozhou, Shibei, Shinan and Sifang) and
The diocesan territory of 11,298 square kilometers covers four districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas in the
The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...
Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...
The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...