News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China's capital battered by unprecedented rains

Beijing's weather service described the downpour as heaviest since records began about 140 years ago

China's capital battered by unprecedented rains

This photo taken on Aug. 1 shows people evacuating from a flooded area after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, Baoding city, in China's northern Hebei province. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: August 02, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

Rains that pummelled Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city's weather service said Wednesday.

"The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimeters, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said, adding it was the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years".

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, following its battering of the Philippines.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV said the rains had killed at least 11 people in Beijing, two of whom were workers "killed on duty during rescue and relief" operations.

Thirteen people were still missing, but another 14 had been found safe, the broadcaster said.

In neighboring Hebei province, where over 800,000 people were evacuated, nine people were killed and six were missing, it said.

Another two casualties were reported in northeastern Liaoning province over the weekend.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for "every effort" to rescue those "lost or trapped" by the rains.

China has been experiencing extreme weather and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year, as it nears China's east coast.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua
Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists' Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists'
Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge
India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop
Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK
Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Diocese of Qingdao

Diocese of Qingdao

Qingdao Diocese covers seven districts (Chengyang, Huangdao, Laoshan, Licang, Jiaozhou, Shibei, Shinan and Sifang) and

Read more
Diocese of Buxar

Diocese of Buxar

The diocesan territory of 11,298 square kilometers covers four districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas in the

Read more
Diocese of Galle

Diocese of Galle

The diocese covers a land area of 5,605.6 square kilometers and includes the districts of Galle, Matara and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.