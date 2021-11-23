X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

China warns Taiwan firms against 'backing independence'

Beijing has largely avoided punitive measures against Taiwanese companies that might impact Chinese investors

AFP, Beijing

AFP, Beijing

Published: November 23, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: November 23, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
3

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
4

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
5

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
6

Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence

Nov 22, 2021
10

Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws

Nov 20, 2021
Support UCA News
China warns Taiwan firms against 'backing independence'

A man holds a Taiwanese flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 108th anniversary of founding of Republic of China in Tuen Mun district in Hong Kong on Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

China has warned Taiwanese firms against supporting the island's independence, hours after state media said a Taiwanese conglomerate was fined by mainland regulators as tensions flare between Taipei and Beijing.

Analysts said the move could ratchet economic pressure on Taiwanese companies operating in China and the local mainland firms that invest in them.

Beijing claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

It has intensified military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen's 2016 election, as she sees the island as "already independent" and not part of its "one China".

Beijing "would never allow people who support 'Taiwan independence' and damage cross-strait relations to make money on the mainland," the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said in a statement issued late Nov. 22.

It was responding to a report on the official Xinhua news agency that Taiwan's Far Eastern Group was fined in China over its investments in several Chinese provinces for violating local regulations.

Like Canadian and Australian businesses, Taiwanese firms are now finding that doing business in China carries a much higher risk than other countries

"The vast number of Taiwanese companies need to tell the right from the wrong, stand firm on their position while drawing the line against 'Taiwan independence' splittist forces," said the statement by spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian.

TAO this month listed several of the island's top politicians as "Taiwan independence diehards" and warned that the authorities would "pursue criminal responsibility" effective for life.

When asked if the fine was related to the list, Zhu reiterated that the "diehard" politicians, their affiliated businesses and financial backers "will be severely punished in accordance with the law".

Two Far Eastern units confirmed they were fined more than 88 million yuan (US$13 million) in China for violating environmental protection, fire safety, taxation and other regulations.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Looks to me like another small ratchet up, moving from targeting Taiwanese individuals to firms," Kharis Templeman, a political scientist with the Hoover Project on Taiwan, wrote on Twitter.

"I'd imagine there will be significant resistance to this. The local partners are also making money," he added.

While relations between China and Taiwan are at their lowest in decades, Beijing has largely avoided punitive measures against Taiwanese companies that might impact Chinese investors.

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, an expert at the China Institute at the University of Alberta, said the TAO's warning suggests that might have changed.

"Like Canadian and Australian businesses, Taiwanese firms are now finding that doing business in China carries a much higher risk than other countries," she wrote on Twitter.

"Those who can't afford their business to be suddenly hit by malign & fabricated accusations should diversify to other countries."

Far Eastern is one of Taiwan's largest conglomerates with businesses from textile, construction, hotels to the Sogo department store chain.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
South Korea's ex-dictator Chun dies at 90
South Korea's ex-dictator Chun dies at 90
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Korean diocese to revitalize mission activities with culture
Korean diocese to revitalize mission activities with culture
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Hush falls on South Korea as students sit grueling exam
Hush falls on South Korea as students sit grueling exam
Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state
Nov 23, 2021
Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Nov 23, 2021
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Nov 23, 2021
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Nov 23, 2021
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Nov 23, 2021
New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
Nov 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021

Features

Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom

Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom
Only a third party can render justice for victims of Churchrelated sex abuse

"Only a third party can render justice for victims of Church-related sex abuse"
We need a new Church museum

We need a new Church museum
Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si

Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si'
Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church

Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.