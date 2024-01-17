China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'

Islamabad said Tehran had carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (right) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meeting after a ceremony to inaugurate a new border market in the border city in Iran's southeastern border city of Pishin on May 18, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
China on Wednesday urged Pakistan and Iran to show "restraint", after Islamabad said Tehran had carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children.
"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
"We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbors and major Islamic countries," she said.
Both Iran and Pakistan are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Pakistan denounced the strike, near the nations' shared border late on Tuesday, as "completely unacceptable," saying it was unprovoked.
Iran offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice).
Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.
The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets in Syria, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
Share your comments
Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North
The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the
In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is
Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...
Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...