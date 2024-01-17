News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'

Islamabad said Tehran had carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children

China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (right) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meeting after a ceremony to inaugurate a new border market in the border city in Iran's southeastern border city of Pishin on May 18, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: January 17, 2024 11:01 AM GMT

Updated: January 17, 2024 11:05 AM GMT

China on Wednesday urged Pakistan and Iran to show "restraint", after Islamabad said Tehran had carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children.

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbors and major Islamic countries," she said.

Both Iran and Pakistan are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Pakistan denounced the strike, near the nations' shared border late on Tuesday, as "completely unacceptable," saying it was unprovoked.

Iran offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice).

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets in Syria, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysian filmmakers charged for hurting religious feelings Malaysian filmmakers charged for hurting religious feelings
Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor
China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'
Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail
Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction
US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.