News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China upholds jail term for poet linked to Falun Gong cult

Xu Na has been arrested, jailed and abused multiple times since 1990

Chinese poet Xu Na and her painting. Xu, a practitioner of the banned cult, Falun Gong, has been jailed for eight years for critical posts about the Chinese government's response to Covid-19 pandemic

Chinese poet Xu Na and her painting. Xu, a practitioner of the banned cult, Falun Gong, has been jailed for eight years for critical posts about the Chinese government's response to Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Weibo via Bitter Winter) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 23, 2023 03:52 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2023 06:47 AM GMT

A court in the Chinese capital Beijing has upheld an eight-year jail term for poet and artist Xu Na for criticizing the communist government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on social media.

The Beijing Second Intermediate Court confirmed the jail term for Xu on May 18, which was first handed down on Jan. 19 last year, and was harsher than those punished in similar cases because she has been a practitioner of the Falun Gong cult movement, Bitter Winter magazine reported.

Xu, 55, is also known for acts of defiance and her pro-democracy stance that have angered the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She participated in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 when she was a student at the Beijing Broadcasting Institute (now the Communication University of China). The pro-democracy rally ended in brutal suppression by the communist regime.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The atrocities in June 1989, saw Xu Na become a freelance painter and poet. She married a like-minded musician, Yu Zhou. In the quest for the spiritual meaning of their lives, the couple joined Falun Gong in the mid-1990s.

Falun Gong, a combination of traditional Chinese spirituality, health practices and moral philosophy, is a spiritual movement that started in China in the early 1990s by Li Hongzhi.

Initially, the movement was tolerated by the CCP and attracted millions of followers in China and beyond.

However, the movement fell out with the CCP following a large protest against media slander in April 1999.

Falun Gong’s growing popularity and show of strength alarmed the CCP leadership who listed it as a “heretic cult” and banned it on July 20, 1999.

Since then, members have been subjected to persecution including surveillance, arbitrary detention, torture and extrajudicial killings, and other abuses.

The suppression forced leaders and members of the movement to move underground, and many have fled the country since then.

Xu and her husband were first arrested during the 1999 crackdown, and were released and rearrested in 2001. Xu was sentenced to five years and remained in jail until 2006, Bitter Winter reported.

Despite the ordeal, Xu continued to practice Falun Gong. She and her husband were arrested for a third time on Jan. 26, 2008.

Yu Zhou, a diabetic, died in prison following a hunger strike lasting eleven days, the authorities claimed. Xu dismissed the claim and alleged he was killed in jail.

Xu was sentenced to another three years in jail and was released in 2011.

After that she maintained a low profile until the Covid-19 pandemic struck. She took to social media to challenge the lies by authorities regarding their response to the deadly virus outbreak.

Xu was arrested together with 12 other Falun Gong members who were accused of posting “non-official” information on the pandemic on social media platforms.

If her sentence is not reduced, Xu is likely to be in jail until 2028, when she will turn 60.

Bitter Winter reported that Xu has been routinely tortured in jail by security officials who also encouraged other inmates to kick her and spit on her.

The abuses failed to break her spirit as she has continued to write poems.

The following poem has been translated by the magazine:

"When all that I have, including my husband, has been taken from me, am I still happy?

I have my happiness too, even extreme happiness.

With my hands and feet tied up, I felt freedom. The freedom of the soul.

Thirty centimeters above the ground, or below the knees of other people, I felt dignity.

With my hair covered with other people’s sticky, thick saliva, I felt cleanliness… Happiness.

Because there is power rising from within. All that I have is what no one can ever take away from me.”

In a message, she reminded people of conscience around the world they must speak up against all forms of injustice.

“Every case of injustice happening in this world is highly relevant to you, even if it is far away from you, because it always tortures your conscience,” she wrote.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

3 held in Cambodia for planning 'peasant revolution' 3 held in Cambodia for planning 'peasant revolution'
Thai coalition inks deal, but silent on royal insult reform Thai coalition inks deal, but silent on royal insult reform
NY priest draws on Vietnam experience to minister to others NY priest draws on Vietnam experience to minister to others
Pope adds Fátima visit to World Youth Day trip Pope adds Fátima visit to World Youth Day trip
Stockpiling nukes is risk to global security, pope says Stockpiling nukes is risk to global security, pope says
Asian bishops play it safe, offer no clear vision for Asia Asian bishops play it safe, offer no clear vision for Asia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Boac

Diocese of Boac

Marinduque is a 959.2 square kilometers island province located 160 kilometers southeast of Manila. The Diocese of Boac

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

The Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction based in the port city

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Archdiocese of Trichur

Archdiocese of Trichur

In a land area of 2,000 square kilometers, the ecclesiastical province of Trichur comprises the metropolitan Thrissur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.