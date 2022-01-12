X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

China upholds 7-year jail term for Christian bookstore owner

Chen Yu ran an online bookstore on an e-commerce app and sold thousands of Chinese religious books, mostly Bibles

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 12, 2022 06:42 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2022 06:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
7

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
8

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14

Jan 11, 2022
Support UCA News
China upholds 7-year jail term for Christian bookstore owner

A Chinese-language Bible. (Photo: WeChat/Bitter Winter) 

An appeal court in China has upheld a seven-year jail term for a Christian online bookstore owner who was sentenced in 2020 on charges of selling Christian religious books illegally.

Linhai City Court in Taizhou in Zhejiang province of eastern China dismissed the appeal and confirmed the sentence against Chen Yu, the head of Wheat Bookstore in Taizhou, Bitter Winter reported on Jan. 11.

Chen was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, and charged with “illegal business operation” for selling Christian books. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 200,000 yuan (US$31,420) by Linhai City Court later that month.

Chen, who is also known by his social media pseudonym Zhang Mai, has been a popular figure with Christians in Zhejiang and other places. He allegedly sold over 20,000 books, mostly Bibles and other Christian religious books. He had clients in various provinces of China including Henan and Shandong.

He ran his bookstore through Weidian, a Chinese e-commerce app that has more than 80 million vendors in 211 countries. Chen reportedly had over 10,000 customers. 

Media reports say that Chen enraged authorities by carrying Chinese religious books published in the US and Taiwan. He also sold thousands of books by Pastor Wang Yi, a popular leader of the Early Rain Convent Church in Chengdu who was jailed for nine years in 2019.

Following Chen’s sentence in 2020, a rights group commented that 'Beijing is frightened by all things religious'

Pastor Wang was accused of “inciting subversion of state power” and his books were banned across China.

Police accused Chen of being an “anti-China force” and officers raided the homes of his customers and confiscated their purchases, reported Radio Free Asia.

Following Chen’s sentence in 2020, a rights group commented that “Beijing is frightened by all things religious.”

Communist China is an officially atheist state. However, it recognizes five organized religions — Buddhism, Taosim, Catholicism, Protestantism and Islam. As per Chinese laws, all religions and religious activities must strictly adhere to rules and regulations as prescribed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

China’s regulations on religious affairs released in 2018 make it a punishable criminal offense to carry out any religious activity without prior permission from authorities. They also include a ban on preaching and publications that promote religions and religious indoctrination.

Over the years, Chinese authorities have arrested, tortured and jailed Christian clergy, church members and publishers for producing and selling religious books including the Bible in both print and digital formats.

China is ranked 17th among 50 countries where Christians face severe forms of persecution by US-based Christian group Open Doors.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes
Hong Kong to create more national security crimes
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Korean Catholic artists pay tribute to St. Andrew Kim
Korean Catholic artists pay tribute to St. Andrew Kim
Taiwan LGBTQ community buoyed by adoption ruling
Taiwan LGBTQ community buoyed by adoption ruling
Korean Catholic group to promote eco-friendly energy
Korean Catholic group to promote eco-friendly energy
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes
Jan 12, 2022
Music-loving pope visits Rome record store
Jan 12, 2022
Three dead in Nigeria church collapse
Jan 12, 2022
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Catholic religious question silence of Indian Church on violence
Jan 12, 2022
Military raid kills two in Myanmar Catholic village
Jan 12, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Vietnamese women overcome post-abortion trauma and grief
Jan 12, 2022
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Jan 12, 2022
Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian diocese denies government summoned bishop

Nigerian diocese denies government summoned bishop
Israel liberalizes its kosher certification system

Israel liberalizes its kosher certification system
Learning from Las Hermanas

Learning from Las Hermanas
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.