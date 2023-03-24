News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

China tries to block prominent Uyghur activist at UN

China demands floor to query whether World Uighur Congress president Dolkun Isa is qualified to speak

Dolkun Isa, head of the World Uyghur Congress

Dolkun Isa, head of the World Uyghur Congress. (Photo: uyghurcongress.org)

AFP, Geneva

By AFP, Geneva

Published: March 24, 2023 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: March 24, 2023 05:42 AM GMT

China attempted Thursday to block a prominent Uyghur activist from speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, where he demanded the body urgently address allegations of serious violations by Beijing.

Dolkun Isa, a Uyghur activist based in Germany and president of the World Uyghur Congress, spoke up during a general debate about concerns around the world.

Pointing to a number of recent reports, including one from former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, warning of possible crimes against humanity being committed against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's far-western Xinjiang region, he said the allegations "require the immediate and urgent attention of the council".

But as soon as he began speaking, China's representative in the room Mao Yizong demanded the floor to object.

"We have reason to challenge the qualification of the speaker," he said, insisting that Isa was "not the representative of an NGO, and still less a human rights defender.

"Rather he is an anti-China, separatist, violence element," Mao said, speaking in Chinese through an interpreter, warning that "allowing him to engage in separatist activities in the council would be in serious violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as the rules of procedure of the Human Rights Council".

After Mao's objection, US representative Sam Birnbaum took the floor to insist on Isa's right to address the council, the top UN rights body.

And council president Vaclav Balek of the Czech Republic pointed out that NGOs are free to pick the speakers that represent them during the debate, and ruled he was entitled to finish his intervention.

Isa had been invited by the non-governmental organisation Global Human Rights Defence to take its brief speaking slot during the NGO portion of the debate, which comes after the council's 47 member states and numerous observer countries have voiced their positions.

'Disinformation' 

"It's not the first time the Chinese government is trying to stop me," Isa told AFP later, saying "China is trying to manipulate the UN rights system."

As he completed his statement before the council, he lamented that it had failed last October to agree to even put the Xinjiang issue on the agenda, despite the damning findings in Bachelet's report.

That report, published minutes before Bachelet's term ended on August 31 last year, highlighted "credible" allegations of widespread torture, arbitrary detention and violations of religious and reproductive rights.

It brought UN endorsement to long-running allegations that Beijing detained more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslims in prison camps.

Isa told AFP his mother died in such a camp a few years ago, and that two of his brothers were serving lengthy sentences.

During China's intervention in the UN debate, representative Li Xiaomei alleged the United States and others "out of their own political agenda fabricate and spread disinformation" about the rights situation in China.

US ambassador Michele Taylor flatly rejected that statement, pointing to the numerous expert findings of "evidence of serious abuses, including possible crimes against humanity".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon
Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass
Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act' Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act'
Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church
Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps
3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village 3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xuzhou

Diocese of Xuzhou

The diocese covers the prefectural city of Xuzhou with a territorial area of 11,258 square kilometer. It governs 3

Read more
Diocese of Yantai

Diocese of Yantai

Yantai Diocese covers 4 districts (Zhifou, Fushan, Weizhen, Hanting); 4 cities (Longkou, Laiyang, Laizhou and Pingdou)

Read more
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Diocese of Changde

Diocese of Changde

Changde is situated towards the northwest of Hunan Province, and has a population of 5,717,218, according to the census

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.