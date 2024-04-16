News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China to relocate Buddhist monastery in Tibet

World’s tallest 3D-printed hydropower dam spells doom for Atsok Gon Dechen Choekhorling Monastery
This picture taken on March 1, 2018 shows Tibetan Buddhist monks attending a ceremony for Monlam, otherwise known as the Great Prayer Festival of Losar, the Tibetan New Year, at the Rongwo Monastery, in Tongren County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau.

This picture taken on March 1, 2018 shows Tibetan Buddhist monks attending a ceremony for Monlam, otherwise known as the Great Prayer Festival of Losar, the Tibetan New Year, at the Rongwo Monastery, in Tongren County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 16, 2024 04:00 AM GMT
Updated: April 16, 2024 04:26 AM GMT

Chinese authorities have begun relocating a 19th-century Buddhist monastery in Tibet that is expected to be submerged underwater after the completion of the world’s tallest 3D-printed hydropower dam, says a report.

The relocation of the Atsok Gon Dechen Choekhorling Monastery in Dragkar County began following an order from the Department of National Heritage in 2023, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on April 12.

The heritage department had declared that the artifacts and murals inside the monastery were of “no significant value or importance,”in response to a two-year-long campaign from the monks seeking a cancellation of the relocation order.

“Chinese authorities have announced to local residents that they will fund the costs of dismantling and reconstructing the monastery, and performing ceremonies and rituals at the relocated area,” RFA reported citing local sources.

“While authorities have announced that the monks and residents of nearby villages will be relocated to Khokar Naglo, near Palkha township, no alternative housing has been built for the monks,” an unnamed source told RFA.

The monastery founded in 1889 and named after its founder Atsok Choktrul Konchog Choedaris is in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, China. More than 160 monks are housed in the monastery.

Earlier, China’s National Development and Reform Commission had issued the relocation order for the monastery and some 15,555 people — nearly all ethnic Tibetans — living in 24 towns and villages in three counties — Dragkar, Kawasumdo, and Mangra.

Dragkar County is in Tsolho, or Hainan in Chinese, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in the historic Amdo region of Tibet.

Reportedly, the monastery is expected to be submerged under water after the completion of the world’s tallest 3D-printed Yangqu hydropower dam.

The expansion work on the Yangqu hydropower station on the Yellow River in Qinghai province which started in 2022 is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The power plant, once operational, is expected to generate about 5 billion kilowatts of power annually to Henan province. It is an expansion of the Yangqu Dam that was first built in 2010 and began operating in 2016 as a 1,200-megawatt hydropower station.

The first section of the dam is over 150 meters (about 500 feet) tall and is scheduled to become operational this year, and the entire project operational by 2025, RFA reported.

Tibetans allege that the dam project symbolizes Beijing’s disregard for their culture, religion, and environment.

The residents believe that the place is sacred and has been made holier over 135 years of prayers and practice by generations in the same venue.

Reportedly, many of the murals and surrounding stupas will be destroyed as they cannot be physically moved.

In the video footage of a relocation ceremony being held earlier this month outside Atsok Monastery, the Chinese authorities were seen addressing residents from a stage flanked by trucks and cranes on both sides.

“The resettlement work could begin with the government’s approval and the support of the local population,” a local Chinese official was heard saying in a video, RFA reported.

Other footage showed scores of residents praying and prostrating themselves on the road and in the fields before stupas near Atsok Monastery.

It was their way of “bidding farewell to this ancient monastery that has been their place of devotion for generations of Tibetans,” sources told RFA.

The officials had also warned the head of the monastery and residents that they “will be punished for any disturbance caused,” an unnamed source said.

Tibetans have often accused Chinese companies and officials of improperly seizing land and disrupting their day-to-day lives, sometimes resulting in standoffs that are violently suppressed.

More than 1,000 monks and residents in Dege County of Sichuan’s Kardze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were arrested in February this year following protests against the proposed construction of a dam in the Drichu River.

Hundreds of them were released later in March while several others including a monk and a village official remained in detention as the authorities accused them of being “ringleaders” of the protests, RFA reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad, Pakistan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Selvister Ponnumuthan of Punalur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ewaldus Martinus Sedu of Maumere , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Nellikunnel of Idukki , India
Read More...
Latest News
Singaporeans warned against scammers ahead of papal visit
Singaporeans warned against scammers ahead of papal visit
Indonesian pastor regrets remarks about Islamic rituals
Indonesian pastor regrets remarks about Islamic rituals
Fighting subsides in Myanmar
Fighting subsides in Myanmar
Cambodia deports 130 Chinese after mass cybercrime arrests
Cambodia deports 130 Chinese after mass cybercrime arrests
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.