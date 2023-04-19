China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term

Fang Bin disappeared and remained traceless since February 2020 after reporting on the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan city

A pro-democracy activist holds a placard of missing citizen journalist Fang Bin as she protests outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

A Chinese citizen journalist who was imprisoned for three years after a secret trial for reporting on the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan City will be released at the end of this month after completing his jail term, says a report.

Fang Bin disappeared on Feb. 1, 2020, after he live-streamed the pandemic situation from healthcare facilities and funeral homes in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were reported, and remained traceless for the past three years, Radio Free Asia reported on April 18.

The police had informed Fang’s family of his upcoming release on April 30, but did not inform them about the details of his conviction, said an unnamed source.

"Fang Bin was sentenced in secret by the Jiang'an District People's Court to more than three years' imprisonment," the source said.

"The family hasn't received any legal documents or a copy of the judgment, and they don’t know the nature of the charges,” the source further added.

He served his sentence in the Xiaojunshan former juvenile correctional center in Wuhan's Jiangxia district.

"He may have been held in solitary confinement for more than three years," the source said.

"Friends of the family have said Fang Bin will likely go to live with his relatives after his release, and the police told the family to prepare for that," the source further added.

Fang was among the leading bloggers in China who tried to inform the public about the then little-understood and emerging Covid-19 pandemic. His news reports had described the pandemic as a "man-made" disaster, and called on people to resist government "tyranny."

Wang Xiaohua, a Wuhan resident stated that in his globally live-streamed video reports during the Wuhan lockdown Fang had called the Covid-19 pandemic the “disaster of the century.”

"He [Fang] was the first to make a video saying publicly that the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian rule had given rise to the outbreak," Wang said.

According to Wang, Fang was reporting from the Wuhan No. 5 Hospital and a funeral home in Wuchang and had streamed videos of staff moving out eight dead bodies in the space of five minutes.

"He launched a nationwide citizen journalism effort, and let people see the dead bodies in the hospital, counting them, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight — it was shocking," Wang further added.

Fang’s disappearance was part of a slew of arrests initiated by the Chinese authorities to stop the information about the ground realities at Wuhan from being transmitted on a global scale.

Fang disappeared a few days after the detention of Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist, who was interviewing people around the new mega hospitals that were coming up in Wuhan.

Kcriss Li, another citizen journalist continued Chen’s reporting until a police chase and his arrest on Feb. 26, 2021, which was live-streamed by him.

Zhang Zhan, a lawyer-turned-reporter was detained and taken to Shanghai. Rights groups have raised concerns about her health condition in prison following months of on-off hunger strikes and forced feeding.

Last November, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China called for the release of Fang and all the others detained for reporting the pandemic situation in the country in its annual report.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 120,905 deaths due to covid-19 against 99.2 million confirmed cases in China between Jan. 3, 2020, and April 12, 2023.

As of April 12, 2023, globally there have been 762,791,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,897,025 deaths reported to the WHO.

