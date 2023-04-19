News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term

Fang Bin disappeared and remained traceless since February 2020 after reporting on the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan city

China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term

A pro-democracy activist holds a placard of missing citizen journalist Fang Bin as she protests outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 19, 2023 10:29 AM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2023 10:38 AM GMT

A Chinese citizen journalist who was imprisoned for three years after a secret trial for reporting on the Covid-19 situation in Wuhan City will be released at the end of this month after completing his jail term, says a report.

Fang Bin disappeared on Feb. 1, 2020, after he live-streamed the pandemic situation from healthcare facilities and funeral homes in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were reported, and remained traceless for the past three years, Radio Free Asia reported on April 18.  

The police had informed Fang’s family of his upcoming release on April 30, but did not inform them about the details of his conviction, said an unnamed source.

"Fang Bin was sentenced in secret by the Jiang'an District People's Court to more than three years' imprisonment," the source said.

"The family hasn't received any legal documents or a copy of the judgment, and they don’t know the nature of the charges,” the source further added.

He served his sentence in the Xiaojunshan former juvenile correctional center in Wuhan's Jiangxia district.

"He may have been held in solitary confinement for more than three years," the source said.

"Friends of the family have said Fang Bin will likely go to live with his relatives after his release, and the police told the family to prepare for that," the source further added.

Fang was among the leading bloggers in China who tried to inform the public about the then little-understood and emerging Covid-19 pandemic. His news reports had described the pandemic as a "man-made" disaster, and called on people to resist government "tyranny."

Wang Xiaohua, a Wuhan resident stated that in his globally live-streamed video reports during the Wuhan lockdown Fang had called the Covid-19 pandemic the “disaster of the century.”

"He [Fang] was the first to make a video saying publicly that the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian rule had given rise to the outbreak," Wang said.

According to Wang, Fang was reporting from the Wuhan No. 5 Hospital and a funeral home in Wuchang and had streamed videos of staff moving out eight dead bodies in the space of five minutes.

"He launched a nationwide citizen journalism effort, and let people see the dead bodies in the hospital, counting them, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight — it was shocking," Wang further added.

Fang’s disappearance was part of a slew of arrests initiated by the Chinese authorities to stop the information about the ground realities at Wuhan from being transmitted on a global scale.

Fang disappeared a few days after the detention of Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist, who was interviewing people around the new mega hospitals that were coming up in Wuhan.

Kcriss Li, another citizen journalist continued Chen’s reporting until a police chase and his arrest on Feb. 26, 2021, which was live-streamed by him.

Zhang Zhan, a lawyer-turned-reporter was detained and taken to Shanghai. Rights groups have raised concerns about her health condition in prison following months of on-off hunger strikes and forced feeding.

Last November, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China called for the release of Fang and all the others detained for reporting the pandemic situation in the country in its annual report.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 120,905 deaths due to covid-19 against 99.2 million confirmed cases in China between Jan. 3, 2020, and April 12, 2023.

As of April 12, 2023, globally there have been 762,791,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,897,025 deaths reported to the WHO.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat
Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias
Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats
China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term
Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march
Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.