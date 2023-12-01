China tells Tibetan job aspirants to denounce Dalai Lama

Chinese Communist Party labels the spiritual leader as a separatist who supports terrorism and seeks to split Tibet from China

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during a gathering in Leh, India, on July 28, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese government has issued a directive asking young Tibetan college graduates to denounce Dalai Lama, the exiled supreme leader of Tibetan Buddhism, to get public sector jobs, says a report.

This requirement was included in an official directive from Beijing released last month to advertise 554 public job opportunities in Shigatse city of Tibetan Autonomous Region for its Village Development Expansion Program, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Nov. 30.

The posts are open for Tibetan college graduates with training in medicine, counseling and village development.

Those applying for these jobs must be “trustworthy and reliable citizens,” renounce the Dalai Lama, refrain from separatism, and remain loyal to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the directive said.

Critics have slammed Beijing’s directive, saying that it violates China’s constitution, which officially protects the freedom of religion and basic human rights, the report stated.

The constitution states that “no state organ, public organization or individual may compel citizens to believe in, or not believe in, any religion; nor may they discriminate against citizens who believe in, or do not believe in, any religion.”

The communist party labels the Dalai Lama as a separatist who supports terrorism and seeks to split Tibet from China.

However, the 88-year-old spiritual leader who lives in exile in India, says he favors what he calls the “Middle Way” which accepts Tibet’s status as a part of China but urges greater cultural and religious freedoms.

The Dalai Lama and his supporters fled to India after Chinese forces invaded and annexed Tibet in the 1950s following the communist takeover of China.

The CCP leadership claims the region has been always an integral part of China and brutally suppressed Tibetans who struggled for independence.

Besides, the party has made attempts to exert its influence on religious matters for greater control of Tibetans in the region and other provinces with sizable Tibetan populations.

Requiring job applicants to denounce the Dalai Lama is a common tactic of the Chinese government to oppress Tibetans, said Pema Gyal, a researcher at the London-based Tibet Watch.

“The Chinese government has often used the employment and education system as an opportunity to suppress Tibetans inside Tibet and violate their basic human rights,” RFA quoted him as saying.

“Such guidelines and repressive conditions for job candidates created by the authorities have only made the livelihood of Tibetans very difficult.”

The effort will not be successful, said Gyal.

“The Chinese government may use as many strategies as they want, but they cannot succeed in erasing the faith and loyalty that Tibetans have for His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” he said.

Beijing has made various attempts to tarnish the image of the Dalai Lama over the years.

Ahead of his 87th birthday last year, China launched a smear campaign by sponsoring an exhibition to depict the Dalai Lama as an anti-Buddhist and anti-religious figure.

Last month, during state-sponsored “anti-separatism” workshops, Tibetan students and teachers were urged to denounce the Dalai Lama.

A Tibetan resident told RFA that China is exploiting the unemployment issue for vested interests as it is difficult for college graduates in the regional capital Lhasa to find jobs.

“I have been observing this for a while,” the resident said. “A female graduate may find a very regular job in childcare centers, but it’s impossible to get a government job.”

